Award-winning designer Rahul Mishra opened the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week at the Italian Embassy

It’s been two years since the pandemic washed out all live show. But this year it is going to be the complete return of the physical show. So, no phygital, no digital. It’s only physical and I am so happy to be in the capital city to witness this fashion extravaganza. Opening the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was the exquisite collection “The Enchanted Garden” by internationally renowned, award-winning designer Rahul Mishra at the Italian Embassy, New Delhi. The show integrated the best of Italy with one of India’s most renowned designers.

The designer’s lines have always been intriguing, immensely creative studies in craft, construction and inspirations. For this show too, the surface embellishments were outstanding. This collection was a fantasy of thoughts that Rahul experienced through his time in Italy and travels as well as had hints of a dreamer’s vision. This season Rahul’s look was a merger of a unique flirtation between experiences and fantastic imagination as nature has always been the mainstay and inspiration for the embellishments visualised by Rahul. Keeping the flora and fauna in mind, it was once again the unbelievable crafts that Rahul stayed true to. With his forte being to imitate nature and the many elements on fabrics with the aid of craft and embroidery, Rahul went into intense floral mode. From lush bouquets of Himalayan poppies, the designer’s floral basket moved to fox gloves and calla lilies that were luxuriously spread over the surface of the ensembles. The two and three-dimensional embellishments colourfully imitated nature with threads and beads, as flowers in varying sizes vied for visual attention on the ramp. An addition of bellflowers, hollyhocks, iris and anemones brought more colour to the embellishments. But Rahul didn’t stop just there as he ventured further into a magical garden of mednilla magnifica and the Queen Crape Myrtle along with Aztec Hibiscus, buttercup and Daphne as they all converged beautifully on the garments in their magnificent colours.

The silhouettes were utterly feminine well-structured and fluid that allowed the embroidery to do all the creative talking. There was an exciting range of sharply cut jackets, floor-skimming gowns, swirling lehengas and saris, which offered a variety of options. Rahul Mishra’s memorable collection 'The Enchanted Garden' at the opening show during the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week had glamour, style, colour, but above all amazing crafts and embroidery that spoke a creative fashion language all its own. Ambassador of Italy to India, H.E. Vincenzo de Luca said “We were eager to partner this year with FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. This collaboration kicked off in 2021 with Reliance Brands and has since then brought together the best of Italy and India in the field of lifestyle and fashion. We had on board some of the most exclusive Italian brands which are the true actors of Italian soft power around the world. I am sure this partnership has opened great opportunities for both the Italian and Indian market and will encourage a growing number of designers to showcase and work in both countries”.

Some of the iconic Italian brands with presence in India were showcased as accessories in Rahul Mishra’s show including Zegna, Canali, Georgio Armani, Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta. Rahul Mishra said, “Italy, like a second home, has always had a special place in my heart. Since my initial days as a designer studying in Milano, I have found influence in the Italian history of art, fashion and architecture. And it has significantly contributed to my overall perspective of design and helped shape my point of view towards the application of Indian craft in a contemporary fashion. As I think of my time in Italy from the streets of Milan to vacations in the countryside, I remember feeling a strong sense of familiarity. Of the way people would express themselves in their food, the way they would dress their windows with flowering plants akin to my mother’s marigolds growing in hundreds alongside my childhood home’s brick wall. It was an immense pleasure to be able to showcase at the Embassy of Italy, with a collection that emerged out of my love for nature. Complimented with accessories from Italian heritage brands, this showcase was an apt representation of the global identity of our brand.”

But why Rahul Mishra for the opening show? To which Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI said, “We couldn’t have picked a more apt designer than Rahul Mishra to open the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. The Fashion Design Council of India’s endeavour is to highlight the great work of our designers to the global community. We are delighted that this season’s FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week had a truly international appeal through our partnership with the Italian Embassy and designer Rahul Mishra who continues to make strides globally.”

