Tata Literature Live 2020: Awards shortlist features Girl Made of Gold, The Anarchy
Ruth Vanita's Memory of Light, TM Krishna's Sebastian & Sons are among the titles competing at the awards at Tata Literature Live! 2020.
The Tata Literature Live! 2020 literary award shortlists were announced on 9 November. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will be held online, from 16-22 November.
The awards recognise writers established and emerging in fiction and non-fiction writing. The jury this year for the Fiction category features Ashwani Kumar, researcher, author and poet; Keki N Daruwalla, poet, writer and former IPS officer; Madhavi Menon, author; Shashi Baliga, Executive Director, Literature Live!
Author Jonathan Gil Harris, historian Manu Pillai, independent journalist Meena Menon, editor Naresh Fernandes, and Anil Dharker, author and Founder-Director of the festival, constitute the jury for the Non-Fiction category.
The jury for the Business category features Anil Gupta, Kiran Karnik, Raghunath Mashelkar, Govindraj Ethiraj, and Mini Menon.
The shortlist for the Tata Literature Live! Literary Awards 2020:
Book of the Year (Fiction)
Amnesty - Aravind Adiga (Pan Macmillan)
Girl Made of Gold - Gitanjali Kolanad (Juggernaut)
Memory of Light - Ruth Vanita (Penguin Random House)
Prelude to a Riot - Annie Zaidi (Aleph)
Book of the Year (Non-Fiction)
A Dominant Character: The Radical Science and Restless Politics of JBS Haldane - Samanth Subramanian (Simon & Schuster)
The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage of an Empire - William Dalrymple (Bloomsbury)
The Deoliwallahs: The True Story of the 1962 Chinese-Indian Internment - Joy Ma & Dilip D’Souza (Pan Macmillan)
Sebastian & Sons: A Brief History of Mrdangam Makers - TM Krishna (Westland)
First Book (Fiction)
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line - Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House)
The Cliffhangers - Sabin Iqbal (Aleph)
These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light - Dharini Bhaskar (Hachette)
First Book (Non- Fiction)
Flood and Fury: Ecological Devastation in the Western Ghats - Viju B (Penguin Random House)
Shadow City: A Woman Walks Kabul - Taran N Khan (Penguin Random House)
The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country - Ashutosh Bhardwaj (HarperCollins)
Business Book of the Year
Excellence Has No Borders: How a Doctorpreneur Created a World-class Cancer Hospital Chain - BS Ajaikumar with Hemanth Gorur (Penguin Random House)
The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever - Sudhir Sitapati (Juggernaut)
The Making of Hero: Four Brothers, Two Wheels and a Revolution that Shaped India - Sunil Kant Munjal (HarperCollins)
The winners will be announced during the virtual award ceremony on Sunday, 22 November 2020.
Author Ruskin Bond will also be honoured with the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award 2020, and Javed Akhtar will receive the Poet Laureate Award, for their respective contributions to Indian literature.
