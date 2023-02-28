Sydney WorldPride is one of Australia’s flagship Pride celebrations which brings the LGBT community from around the world together for 2 weeks of inclusivity and celebration of queer culture. The fete has come to be known as the first among its kind of LGBT celebrations since it started off as a city celebration in the Southern Hemisphere which has been made globally recognisable. This year, Emerald City will get an extra splash of glitter and sparkle with a plethora of over 200 activities lined up for the 23rd edition of WorldPride scheduled between 17th February until 5th March 2023.

From parties, exhibitions, workshops, dining experiences and iconic destinations running inclusive programs – there’s something for everyone wanting to celebrate and show their support for LGBT community. Here are some of the most sought-after experiences:

Marri Madung Butbut: First Nations Gathering Space (23rd -28th February)

Paying homage to the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and global First Nation LGBTQIA+SB (Sistergirls and Brotherboys), Marri Madung Butbut is the rainbow heart of the world’s oldest surviving cultures. Gadigal land erupts with First Nations creativity via free exhibitions, theatre, food, and drag performances.

The Opening Concert (24th February)

While it may not be on the first day of Sydney WorldPride, the opening concert is the global family reunion of queer icons serving a show that will set the bar for the rest of Pride activities that await the community. The celebration is going to be hosted by local community icons Casey Donovan and Courtney Act and kickstarted by pop royalty Kylie Minogue, who will be headlining the opening ceremony alongside Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy this year.

Mardi Gras Parade (25th February)

The Mardi Gras Parade is the biggest event at Sydney WorldPride that brings together 12,500+ community members, and allies that march in solidarity alongside 200+ floats. For its 45th anniversary, the parade returns to Oxford Street to honor LGBTQIA+ resilience and beauty throughout the ongoing fight for equality. The parade route runs from Hyde Park to Moore Park with free and premium viewing locations along the way, with the theme being, “Gather, Dream, Amplify”. Catch a glimpse of the Dykes on Bikes squad, Australian lifesavers with Pride along with fireworks that showcase the growing community flags this year.

Sunderella (01st March)

Staying true to telling diverse narratives, Sunderella is a queer Bollywood twist to the classic tale of Cinderella that is slated to be a real treat for people who have an affinity for Bollywood, fairy tales and queer romance. From dramatic scenes and sweeping dance sequences, comic characters and foot-tapping music, Sunderella is a heartrending story of love and acceptance, directed by Bali Padda at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre.

Mardi Gras Laugh Out Proud (03rd March)

Off the back of three sold-out years, Laugh Out Proud is one of the most sought-after tickets of the festival calendar at the Sydney World Pride. Taking place at the Enmore Theatre, Sydney’s oldest and longest running live theatre, this queer comedy gala is a guaranteed night full of laughs, featuring Drag Race Down Under Season 2 winner Spankie Jackzon, Rosie Delaney, Bob Downe, Dazza and Keif and Rudy-Lee Taurua.

Dragons on Darling (04th March)

This year, Sydney WorldPride is visited by the most colorful dragon on water. The first ever Pride themed regatta which will see groups of dragon boat clubs across Sydney, corporate dragon boat crews as well as community groups and individuals participate. The race culminates on March 4th at Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Harbour after a month-long practice and training.

Closing concert: Rainbow Republic (05th March)

The 17-day-long celebration ends with a highly anticipated seven hour closing concert. Aptly titled The Rainbow Republic, the concert has a megamix of foreign and local acts, including exclusive performances from Ava Max, and Kim Petras – the first transgender woman who won a Grammy, G Flip, Alter Boy and many more. The Rainbow Republic closing concert will be held at The Domain on March 5 from 3pm onwards.

