On Woman’s Day, Firstpost catches up with drag queen Sushant Divgikar aka Rani Ko-He-Nur, who is known for promoting inclusivity through art and slays it!

Using his art to break barriers and by embracing his masculine and feminine side, Sushant Divgikar, an LGBTQ+ activist and drag queen inspires people to be proud and gay.

Also known under his drag name Rani Ko-He-Nur, Divgikar participated in the singing competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which was broadcast on national television in 2018 — the same year the Supreme Court repealed the Section 377 law criminalizing homosexuality. He became the first drag artiste from India to ever feature on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List.

Firstpost catches up with Rani Ko-He-Nur as he performs and gives a tribute to womanhood at Kitty Su. Excerpts from the interview:

On being RANI- Ko-HE-Noor…

I will celebrate 16 years of being a performing artiste in June this year and over the years I have been on literally all the platforms available be it television, radio, film, print media, and social media, but in all my years I have never been more at peace as a performer as I have since I introduced Rani Ko-He-Nur to the world and I must thank my drag mother, Keshav Suri, who also happens to be the executive director for the Lalit hospitality group and the reason why Rani was created in the first place. As Rani- Ko-He-Nur, I have performed all over the world and I cannot be happier because I have had the opportunity to represent my country as a cultural ambassador many times as Rani, and also as Sushant. Rani has definitely made her way into everyone’s hearts globally.

How did your life change on becoming Rani Ko-He-Nur?

I understood my true self as a performer through Rani. I understood that we cannot label an artiste or their art because art itself has no labels. Through my stage character Rani, I understand the ‘queen’ within me and I celebrate her, every single day.

Tell us about your drag avatar.

My Drag avatar is a stunning and strong representation of all the wonderful female inspirational figures around me. I first performed as Rani Ko-He-Nur, my avatar at Kitty Su, and this avatar is as bold, beautiful and badass as ever!

On your growing up years…

I have had a fantastic childhood and thanks to my parents. They never differentiated between me and my brother because he is a heterosexual male and I am a trans person. My parents brought me up to the best of their abilities and I am going to be forever grateful and thankful for them.

On coming out…

My parents are really God’s avatars. They just told me one thing, “You are our child first and then everything else later. You are not our straight child or gay child. You are our child! And that is all that matters. These words of support from our parents mean a lot for any child at that age.

Last year you made it to Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list. What was your reaction to it?

Well, I put my country on the world map again and was recognised by FORBES for doing so and I am thankful for this. I remember, I cried happy tears for two days. I was so pleasantly surprised to have been given this recognition as an artiste.

Your idea on hope…

I hope and pray that our future generation of artistes don’t have to go through so much hate and negativity that I had to go through in my 16 years and I hope that people don’t look at an artiste’s gender but their art.

Lessons learnt from the pandemic…

The biggest lesson I have learned in this pandemic is to be kind and empathetic and to live in the moment and celebrate each and every second of it.

