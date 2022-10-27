After two years of the pandemic, the European Union film festival (EUFF) is back with its on-ground edition that starts from November 4th till 13th 2022. In its 27th edition, the on-ground film festival in New Delhi will screen 27 movies from 27 European Union (EU) member states in 23 languages.

EUFF boasts of 40 days of high quality, award winning cinema that’s curated to delight audiences with a plethora of genres that promise to take them on a roller coaster of emotions. The festival will feature movies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. These include some of the most talked about movies that have been awarded / participated in prestigious European film festivals. Watch out for Sonata, The Naked Truth About Zhiguli Band, Les Perfumes, Tailor, Even Mice Belong in Heaven, Fox in a Hole, & many more to experience remarkable film making.

The European Union Film Festival is an annual event celebrating the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage, and culture. Organized by the Delegation of the European Union to India, Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, the EUFF this year also marks the celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relationship between the European Union & India. Both EU and India celebrate storytelling and this festival is a step towards creating a larger cultural exchange between the two.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce the launch of the 27th edition of the European Union Film Festival in India. Back with an in-theatre experience after two years, the festival will continue also in its virtual avatar. The festival will take audiences on a journey across Europe through different genres such as comedy, action, drama and animation. As we mark 60 years of EU-India diplomatic relationship this year, the film festival is a testament to our long-standing cultural ties. To celebrate this landmark, the virtual leg of the festival will showcase a special section on ‘India @ European Festivals’ featuring the best of Indian cinema. Cinema is a bridge between different cultures; it provides insights into everyday lives, experiences, aspirations beyond geographical boundaries. I invite you on an unparalleled cinematic journey across Europe. Happy viewing!”

The European Union Film Festival as a platform brings some of the best stories and creators from Europe face to face with the Indian audience. It’s an excellent platform to discover cinema through a completely new lens of programmers who search the world of stories that can take an audience by surprise. It provides an opportunity to meet the master storytellers, get the taste of various cultures and experience myriad emotions, all at one place, and with that an audience has a chance to enter a whole new world of stories & storytelling.

The European Union Film Festival will be hosted in New Delhi across three venues – India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes and India International Center (Nov`4th to 13th 2022). The festival promises to offer an eclectic mix of cinema, from human drama to fantasy and what binds all them together is solid storytelling, riveting performances and extraordinary visuals that make every frame look like poetry in motion. Virtual film festival will follow the on-ground film festival and will run from 15th November to 15th December’22.

All films will have English subtitles and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Some of the movies are 18+, please check the ratings before planning a visit

The films to be screened at the on-ground EUFF 2022 are:

Austria / Fox in a Hole ; Belgium / Playground; Bulgaria / The Naked Truth About Zhiguli Band (Golata istina za grupa Zhiguli); Croatia / Even Pigs Go to Heaven (Nosila je rubac črleni); Cyprus / Dog;

Czech Republic / Even Mice Belong in Heaven (Mysi patri do nebe); Denmark / Riders of Justice (Retfærdighedens ryttere); Estonia / Rain; Finland / Force of Habit (En vanefråga); France / Les Parfumes;

Germany /Coup; Greece / Tailor I Raftis; Hungary / Wild Roots (Külön falka); Ireland / Rose Plays Julie;

Italy / Easy Living (Easy Living- La Vita Facile); Latvia / The Pit (Bedre); Lithuania / Feature Film About Life; Luxembourg / Io Sto Bene; Malta / Luzzu; Netherlands / Do Not Hesitate; Poland / Sonata; Portugal / My Grandfather’s Demon (Os demónios do meu avô); Romania / The Island;

Slovenia / Sanremo; Slovakia / Chlieb Nas Kazdodenny (Liquid Bread); Spain The Volunteer (La voluntaria); Sweden / Comedy Queen.

