After winning worldwide recognition and different accolades, Delhi based director Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes is now set to be one of the main films helming the line up at the prestigious All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2022.

The movie is set in the backdrop of Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, where two brothers– Nadeem and Saud–devote their lives to protect casualties of the turbulent times. The movie has won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival 2022 and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

“It’s an honour to have my film at a prestigious film festival like All Living Things Environmental Film Festival. I have followed their journey and they have always had a great selection of the movies listed every year for screening. Cinema is such a powerful medium and the idea of creating awareness about the environmental issue through it is incredible. My movie is based on ecological change and I can’t wait for people in India to experience it.”

The film festival comes from the simple idea of bringing like-minded filmmakers and their movies, who want to spread awareness about environmental issues through the art of cinema. With this year’s edition set to happen between November 17-27. The festival will have filmmakers like Kiran Rao and Newton and Sherni director Amit Masurkar on the panel of jury for this year’s edition. This year the festival will have 55 films as part of the line up with 33 exclusive India premieres lined up.

