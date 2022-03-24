Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil explored their relationship with nature as they presented their collection at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Oversized sweatshirts featured the magnificent Kirtimukha (a mythological creature that stands guard for the Gods) found in the temples of Southern India, cocooning the body in warmth, while leather and feather embroideries led us to the enormous wealth of tribal design inspiration that the world possesses. There were huge bags and vintage fisher hats, alluding to the constant Nomad in all of us, while puffer jackets and studded harnesses coalesced comfort and couture.

Ace couturier duo, Shantnu & Nikhil collaborated with the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand realm, to showcase environment friendly, innovative and sustainably driven design elements at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi. The collaboration brought to the forefront, a design model that balances Avant-Garde sensibility alongside maintaining the ease of functionality with the upcoming new collection- Nomad.

On creating Nomad, their main goal was to create something that would pique their curiosity and make them think. This collection brought all that is happening around us through symbols, textures, shapes, and patterns, as if we were nomads travelling the world. There were sweaters in rough knits that seemed like they were made of rope-yarn, suited to a breezy beachside, while classic intarsia featuring large leopard spots were cut into voluminous jackets for the urban jungle. There was felt, used for its strength, and miles of chiffon used for its vulnerability and drape, not to mention drama.

Couturiers Shantnu and Nikhil say “Returning to the ramps and the hustle of backstage after two years feels surreal, especially when FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week are united to create this ground breaking synergy. When we began working on Nomad late last year, our overriding desire was to make something that would grab our own interest first, something that would shake us up a bit. After over two decades of designing haute couture, it wasn’t surprising that we were looking for a new outlet: something defiant, yet more soft and intense—a lineup that would allow us to express what’s in our minds.

