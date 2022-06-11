As MasterChef Australia enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, especially in India, here are some of the most exquisite Indian delicacies showcased by Sarah Todd and other contestants that you can try at home.

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd’s love affair with Indian cuisine is not new. If you are a MasterChef Australia fan, you have seen her as a contestant on season 6, working her magic around traditional Indian dishes. This year on season 14 of the culinary show, Sarah is back with new Indian dishes that she explored during her culinary expeditions across India.

After finishing in the top 10, Sarah quickly became one of the most renowned names in the Indian food scene. In 2014, she opened her first restaurant in Goa, which led to a six-part series, My Restaurant In India, which aired in more than 150 countries. In 2018 she opened her second restaurant in Mumbai, which led to another TV series, My Second Restaurant In India. Two years later, Sarah published her second cookbook, My Indian Kitchen, showcasing Indian-inspired recipes that are quick and simple to create.

As MasterChef Australia enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, especially in India, here are some of the most exquisite Indian delicacies showcased by Sarah and other contestants that you can try at home.

Frankies

This succulent tandoori chicken paired with fresh parathas makes for a mouthwatering meal that you must try. Chicken thighs smoked in butter, garlic, ginger, and lemon juice with hot served parathas with ghee and mint chutney for the perfect sour flavour is the best dinner menu for any Indian household.

Pork Vindaloo

Toasted in whole spices and coconut vinegar, this flavoured, slow-cooked Pork Vindaloo is perfect for any occasion. The onion fried rice adds to the appetite with luscious flavours. With minimum ingredients and time, this dish must be tried if you love Goan cuisine.

Laal Maas

In the first week of the season, Sarah took inspiration from her Rajasthani dish and recreated a dish that was close to her. She prepared an incredible plate of lamb pickled in mustard seeds with Bajra ki roti. Feeling incredibly grateful to be back in the @masterchefau kitchen. Taking inspiration from a memorable trip to Rajasthan. Lamb, Laal Maas, pickled mustard seeds with bajra ki roti,” she wrote.

Papdi Chaat

Ali Stoner’s Mexican-Indian fusion dish is something to die for. Combining a classic Mexican dish with Indian spices and flavours, these vegetarian nachos will be a huge hit at your next gathering.

Butter Chicken with Naan bread

Meanwhile, Indian cuisine is not just Sarah’s favourite, judge Jock Zonfrillo cooked his favourite Indian meal which is butter chicken with naan in his own style.

This homemade butter chicken with naan bread recipe by Jock Zonfrillo will rival any takeaway option. With chicken coated in smoked paprika and cooked in creamy butter and tomato sauce, this dish will be a saviour dish for many Indians and now you too can give Jock’s special touch to make this delicacy even more magical.

