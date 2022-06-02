Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori dies after prolonged illness
Legendary santoor player and music composer Pandit Bhajan Sopori died on Thursday at a Gurugram hospital. He was 73.
"The santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori was diagnosed with colon cancer last June and had been in the hospital for the last three weeks," his son and santoor player Abhay said. The last rites will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Friday.
"He would have celebrated his 74th birthday on June 22. We lost a really great musician, a great human being and a great father. It’s really hard for me to believe this and imagine my life without him,” Abhay said.
Born in Srinagar in 1948, Pandit Bhajan Sopori had a double master's degree in Indian classical music specialising both in sitar and santoor.
Sopori received multiple awards throughout his career, including the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award, Sopori learnt western classical music from Washington University and Hindustani music from his father and grandfather.
Condolences and prayers poured in for the santoor maestro. Union minister Prahlad Joshi took to Twitter to express pain over the loss.
Pained by the passing away of Santoor maestro Padmashri Bhajan Sopori ji.
He donned many hats and contributed immensely to the world of music. My condolences to his family and admirers.
Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/kew1vW2GIJ
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) June 2, 2022
Very sorry to hear about the tragic demise of Padma Shri Pandit Bhajan Sopori sahib.A great son of the soil, he was a colossus in the world of classical Indian music who made the santoor his own.May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to @abhaysopori and the rest of his family
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 2, 2022
Durga Jasraj also mourned the loss on Twitter.
One of the most prolific musical ambassadors of Kashmiri, composer and Santoor Maestro Pt. Bhajan Sopori ji has left us. Prayers for his Sadgati. Deepest condolences to his son @abhaysopori , loved ones, students and fans across the world. Om Shanti 💔🙏 #RIPPtBhajanSopori ji pic.twitter.com/lowgNFF359 — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) June 2, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.