Born in 1958 in Calcutta, Sanjay Bhattacharya graduated with a Diploma in Fine Arts from the ‘Government College of Arts and Crafts’, Calcutta in 1982. He has participated in some national and international art events and workshops and enjoys collaborating with musicians and other artists. His works can be seen in important public and private collections in India and overseas including the ‘World Bank’ and the ‘Parliament House’ in Delhi.

The First stage of every art is the picture an artist saves in his memory, this is the reason he found his second passion in photography and ended up being addicted to it.

Despite being a professional Painter, there is no end to his spectacular skills. Breaking the monotonous work schedule he picked up his camera and went on his first tour of India in 2017 where he clicked 1000 photos out of which he showcased a few in his first Photography Exhibition in the same year.

Once again he got all of his clicks but from his own mobile phone camera this time for the current exhibition. An incredible example of a mobile photograph. He came up with four different segments for the exhibition; some are shots of his hand shadows in mystic lights while some are of his distorted shadows or reflections of him on different elements. Few are outdoor photography and the last sets are interiors.

Sanjay Bhattacharya said “I am very obliged to see such a heartwarming welcome to my first ever mobile photography in the city. Since I started my second tangent in 2017, this was a new experiment to follow the freedom of passion I found over the last few years. Now, I have much more to give after seeing such success and love I received from people.”

In 2007 – he donated the cost of 80 pieces, which were sold out of 100 pieces he created for the Khushi Foundation. He has his clients based out of London and has done various art exhibitions in Mumbai, Delhi, and New York.

The show will be continuing at ‘Prithvi Art and Cultural Center’, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi from 16th to 30th September 2022.

