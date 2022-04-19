'I will not compromise on price because the integrity of what we create is sacrosanct. It is not an accessible model,' says ace designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

Ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee is not only busy designing costumes for celebrity couples for their D-day — Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being the most recent ones — but the fashion designer is also making noise on social media for his association with Starbucks.

The celebrated Indian designer has partnered with Tata Starbucks for a limited-edition collection featuring a range of lifestyle drinkware, including ceramic mugs and stainless steel tumblers.

For Sabyasachi, this partnership is special in many ways because it not only reminds him of his early days in the fashion industry, but also because it supports a special initiative.

“We like to collaborate with like-minded brands where both philosophy and values align. And what can be more beloved or iconic than Starbucks. Personally, I'm also a big fan of Starbucks, we go back a long way even if they don’t know it! Back in the day, as a young designer figuring my way and brand out in New York, my day would begin at Starbucks.

“But what I love most about this particular collaboration is that it goes beyond the merchandise. We have come together to support and amplify Educate Girls, and the incredible work they do. And educating the girl child is a cause very close to my heart,” the designer told Firstpost.

Sabyasachi's design philosophy is very simple and clear: :Personalised imperfection of the human hand." Deserts, gypsies, prostitutes, antique textiles, and cultural traditions of his hometown Kolkata have been a lifelong inspiration for this designer who believes "clothes should just be an extension of one's intellect."

Sabyasachi has traversed a career path that has taken him to the fashion circles of Milan, Japan, Tokyo, and New York to name a few. Not to miss, his unique contribution was the use of indigenous methods like bandhani, gota work, block printing, hand dyeing etc in the construction of modern silhouettes.

Keeping this aspect in mind, his Starbucks collection also features his signature interpretation of Toile de Jouy—with flora and fauna native to Bengal. “The Sabyasachi Art Foundation has always played a significant role in our collaborations, and I wanted to pay homage to Bengal through the Sundarbans and its natural flora and fauna. I'm very heritage-proud of my Bengal roots,” said the designer.

For Sushant Dash, the CEO of Tata Starbucks, Sabyasachi was a natural fit as both the brands resonate with a sense of purpose, are loved by consumers, and stand for the hallmark of quality in their respective fields. “Not only was this an opportunity to design some beautiful merchandise for the two iconic brands but also to partner to be a force for good,” he said.

However, it is often seen that when two reputed brands collaborate, their creative ideologies are compromised. But with this partnership, they wanted the design to evoke a sense of pride, be modern in its approach, and at the same time, inspire with its craft, said Dash.

Sabyasachi too believes that “when you know who you are and what makes you, you — you reiterate it.” “There is an honesty in repetition. When we sat down on the drawing board, we wanted to celebrate the heart of both brands,” said the designer, who has also had successful associations with brands Christian Louboutin, ForeverMark, Thomas Goode, Pottery Barn, Asian Paints, L'oreal, and H&M. He also launched a jewellery line at Bergdorf Goodman, and opened a new jewellery store in Mumbai.

In fact, he, along with Christian Louboutin, designed bespoke footwear for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding. After their first collaboration in 2015, they came up with a collection of shoes and bags in 2016.

The designer has faced brickbats many times for his overpriced collections, but he has no regrets about being called an inaccessible brand.

When asked if his multiple associations with distinctive brands are a step towards reaching out to those customers who want to own a Sabyasachi piece, he told Firstpost, “As a luxury brand, I am committed to craft, heritage, value, and the finest of quality.

And I will not compromise on price because the integrity of what we create is sacrosanct. It is not an accessible model.”

However, he says that the beauty of collaborations is that he can work with someone who works in a different model, and has the scale. “We are thoughtful about our collaborations, either to increase accessibility or to create visibility for Indian crafts and luxury or to help further India’s presence in sectors where we are under-represented or to create an impact for causes that are very dear to our heart,” said the couturier.

Finally, any word of advice for the trolls?

“No advice,” said Sabyasachi, adding, "When you become a public figure or brand, people will have their opinions, good or bad. And I welcome and respect feedback be it positive or negative. But you have to balance it with knowing who you are and being true to yourself.”