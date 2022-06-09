Ritu Kumar’s Spring in the city collection celebrates spring-summer and puts the spotlight on oversized florals but 'not too much as to take away from a well-crafted piece', said the designer

Comfort and style are important for Ritu Kumar's personal wardrobe, and the award-winning designer's spring-summer 2022 collection is all this and more.

Following the theme of the season, Ri Ritu Kumar’s Spring in the city has oversized florals. But Kumar says it is not "too much as to take away from a well-crafted piece."

She shares that the colour palette comes alive in the fabric selection that is masterfully executed by using lightweight options like silk organza.

The collection that has pieces like cocktail dresses and pre-draped sarees is just in time for summer weddings.

Sharing what all went into creating the wholesome wardrobe for the new-age bride, Kumar says, "Glamour and comfort going hand-in-hand is the key. This was at the forefront of designing a collection that not only works for the bride but also the bridesmaids, friends and family."

If one looks at the current trends, the new-age bride is now going beyond red for her wedding attire.

Kumar thinks that red is a striking colour and it definitely stands out on occasion. "However, wearing red for your wedding day has some limitations. One may not be able to wear it again at another wedding without taking away all the attention," she explains.

According to her, the shift from the classic red to other colours is indicative of the changing mindset of the Indian bride. "She wants to be able to wear the wedding attire in different ways even after her wedding day. It makes the outfit more versatile and can be mixed and matched with other pieces in the wardrobe to create an entirely new ensemble," she shares.

It's not just Kumar's bridal wear that is a big hit. Since 1969, she has been creating contemporary silhouettes rooted in Indian craftsmanship and textiles, and they are being worn by many young women for different occasions.

"The coming together of Indian craftsmanship and textiles with contemporary silhouettes has been a gradual journey. It is important to adapt to current times but also keep the ethos and spirit of the brand intact," she says.

According to her, the younger generation is always seeking an amalgamation of comfort and style.

"They are increasingly opting for multi-tasking pieces that allow freedom of movement and can also be worn across different occasions. We’ve moved with the pulse of our young consumer and it's evident in the classic saree that has evolved into a pre-draped version, gowns with Indian embroidery, maxi dresses comfortable for a mehendi function or a brunch with friends, co-ord sets with crop tops and plunging necklines on blouses," she says.

Today, Kumar's work represents the Indian crafts at its best, but the veteran's creations did not always get a warm reception.

"Some of the initial reactions were not very good, especially at an exhibition in the early '70s. At the time, I showcased sarees. They felt bulky because they were printed on Khadi!," she recalls.

Kumar, who was awarded the Padma Shri Award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile, and craftsmanship, switched to chiffon thereafter and they turned out to be a hot seller.

"Since then we have continuously evolved by keeping up with research on textile and craft," says the designer, who currently has 95 stores across India and has been working with various crafts and craftsmen across the country to bring together the finest in couture.

As for her own wardrobe, Kumar shares, "Comfort and style are equally important for me. Over the years, I have added numerous pieces to my wardrobe that I have picked from my travels. Sarees, salwar suits and jackets find prominence with interesting accessories."

Natalia Ningthoujam is a Manipur-based journalist. She knows how to smoothly switch from being a fan to a writer whenever needed. She tweets at @nattynick.