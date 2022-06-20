AstaGuru’s Collectors Choice auction is back with a selection of the choicest of artworks by Indian masters, many of which have never gone under the hammer.

Certain dates in the calendars of serious collectors are demarcated with special honours – those of the auctioning of rare and treasured pieces. Among these, the Indian art milieu gives pride of place to auctions that source and present works by Indian masters of the modern era. This is perhaps the reason for the phenomenal success of auction house AstaGuru’s Collectors Choice edition, which presents a diverse expression of Modern Indian art with rare and unique works from the masters across several mediums. Since its launch in 2020, this auction format has grown consistently, starting with one edition a year and now presenting a diverse and increased number of lots, several times a year.

Its latest edition is scheduled to take place online on June 23-24, 2022, with a curated selection of work from different periods of Modern Indian Art. The artists include Nicholas Roerich, Rabindranath Tagore, Amrita Sher-Gil, M V Dhurandhar, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, M F Husain, S H Raza, F N Souza, Tyeb Mehta, Akbar Padamsee, Krishen Khanna, Arpita Singh, Sakti Burman, K K Hebbar, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Ganesh Pyne, and Rameshwar Broota amongst other eminent names.

“The aim of our Collectors Choice format is to present works that have been hand-picked by collectors who understand the nuance of art. In every edition, a sizeable number of works presented were purchased directly from the artist by their present owners. Building a good collection can take years. It requires a keen eye, and a desire to explore, gain exposure, and study the evolution of an artist and their body of work. Enthusiasts collect for several reasons, but they always try to find works which resonate with them and at the same time validate the artist’s mastery and ones which form significant milestones in their oeuvre. The intrinsic idea was to give collectors a plethora of choices to expand their collection,” explains Sunny Chandiramani, Vice President-Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House.

Discerning collectors will certainly be spoilt for choice with the line-up of lots this time. Leading the pack is a work by artist Tyeb Mehta circa 1962, an early piece inspired by British figurative painter Francis Bacon. This rarity will be offered at an estimated price of INR 3,00,00,000 – 4,00,00,000. Next in line, in terms of estimated value around INR 80,00,000 – 1,00,00,000, is a work by artist Arpita Singh titled ‘Counting Flowers: My Benares Saree’ made in 1997; one by Krishen Khanna from 1982; and another by modernist M F Husain titled ‘Shankara’ which depicts a figure with a serpent. The last of these was part of the personal collection of artist Bal Chhabda, a good friend of Husain’s, and was also featured in a monograph published by Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi in 1961, titled ‘Husain: Contemporary Indian Art Series’.

Explaining the appeal of these works, art critic and curator Uma Nair says, “Tyeb was a voracious reader, and his work was born of inspiration. We can see that this work was the prologue of his falling figure series that came in later years when his lines and composition were crystal clear and more pronounced. He treated melancholic moods with such a fine touch… Arpita worked at the weaver’s centre for a short period and you can see her love for flowers is drawn from her love for design. This 1997 work also holds great promise even though it’s not one of her finest… Krishen Khanna’s work of 1982 has its own charm and charisma. Khanna’s works have done very well at auctions and his solo show at Saffronart recently was a study for art historians and students of art history.”

Nair also draws attention to a work by artist Jogen Chowdhury whom she describes as, “India’s finest figurative master”. She adds, “The contours and the drama he creates of sculptonic perfection with his cross-hatched lines is what sets this work apart. Materials turn magical in Jogenda’s hands. If we look closely, the manner in which he weaves watercolour, pen, and colour pencils on paper has its own uncanny alchemy.”

The Collectors Choice edition functions on a ‘No Reserve’ format, which makes the artwork more accessible to a larger collector base, as bidding starts at sums as low as INR 20,000. This fact has worked in its favour tremendously, evident from the sales they generated in their November 2021 edition – a whopping INR 28 crore. In the upcoming edition, several pieces are appearing in an auction for the first time, and the art fraternity waits with bated breath. To quote Nair, “The trajectory of the hammer’s final moment will be exciting.”

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.

