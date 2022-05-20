New expo showcases past and future of Fashion Week

The historic looks from the runways of Balenciaga, Versace, and Moschino, the innovative works of Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp and digital fashion house The Fabricant will feature at the exhibition starting 20 May

A new exhibition, “Fashion Week: A New Era” at the Fashion for Good Museum, Amsterdam explores the past, present and future of the iconic fashion event. The historic looks from the runways of Balenciaga, Versace, and Moschino, the innovative works of Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp and digital fashion house The Fabricant will feature at the exhibition starting 20 May.

'Fashion Week: A New Era' celebrates fashion through the years and explores how this phenomenon influenced the fashion industry and what the future of Fashion Weeks will look like.

What is the exhibition all about?



Every year during Fashion Week the latest fashion is shown on catwalks in Paris, Milan and New York and other metropoles across the globe. This iconic event has a major impact on the fashion industry and on our own wardrobes.

The new exhibition from the Fashion for Good Museum lets visitors discover how the 'Fashion Week' began at the end of the 19th century as intimate salons and which clothes were on display. Travelling through the timeline, the show gives a closer look at the highlights and the iconic runway looks from the likes of Balenciaga, Versace and Moschino.

The future of sustainable fashion



For all the praise of the fashion novelties on display during Fashion Week, there is also criticism of major fashion shows as sustainability is becoming indispensable in the design and production of clothing. The exhibition features several sustainable looks from a collaboration between the Fashion for Good Museum and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakmé Fashion Week. The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week (India) have been raising awareness for sustainable fashion and organising a Sustainable Fashion Day during the fashion week for more than five years. “The looks created by fashion designers Divyam Mehta, Ka-Sha and Nitin Bal Chauhan, together with Fashion for Good innovators AltMat, KBCols Sciences and Graviky Labs respectively, show for example, how agricultural waste can be converted into a new material and how carbon dioxide is converted into a type of dye,” the organisers said in a statement.

Why is this exhibition being organised?



The organisers said in a statement that in recent decades, the concept of fashion week has changed and it has grown parallel to the ongoing commercialisation of the fashion industry. “This results in growing marketing budgets at fashion houses and clothing brands who organise ever larger fashion shows. Products are copied directly from the catwalk by 'fast fashion' brands and in addition to spring/ Summer and autumn/winter collections, evermore collections are added,” they said. Due to the rapid output of the new products in stores, consumers are buying more clothing and swiftly discarding them for the next trend. “The unsustainable nature of this fast pace has been widely criticised: collections become irrelevant once fashion week is over and the industry is already looking to the next season,” the Fashion for Good Museum said. On the other hand, fashion weeks have become more democratic, images are immediately shared online, everyone can get an unfiltered look of the shows and can form their own opinions about it.

When fashion went digital

During the COVID pandemic, the fashion industry too had to adapt to the new normal. As physical shows were not possible, the industry went online and creative presentations took place of offline shows. The 'Fashion Week; A New Era' also showcases how runways, shows and entire collections look virtually. Visitors can attend digital shows from The Fabricant or Tommy Hilfiger (Decentralands' Metaverse Fashion Week) and explore what a fully digital Fashion Week looks like (Helsinki Fashion Week). At the ‘Digital Village installation, visitors can build their own digital model and have it walk in a digital fashion show designed by them.

