Meet the start-up from Uttar Pradesh that's converting a common littered item into useful products, only on HistoryTV18
Learn more about this environment protecting start-up in ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Thursday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.
Can you guess what is the world’s most littered item? It’s not straws. It’s not empty wrappers. It’s not disposable glasses. It’s cigarette butts! Meet 28-year-old Naman Gupta from Uttar Pradesh who has found a creative solution to this hazardous pollution on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Thursday, 2nd of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The ninth season of the pathbreaking original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of entertaining, motivating and inspiring viewers every Thursday at 8 PM with enthralling, wondrous stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.
Based in Noida, Naman’s startup ‘Code Efforts’ has been making the efforts to upcycle cigarette butts into useful items since 2016 to reduce their negative impact on the environment. So far they have created soft toys, cushions, key chains, and even mosquito repellents by processing the cigarettes butts collected through their special bins and a network of rag pickers. Naman’s efforts have been acknowledged both nationally and internationally. Learn more about this start-up and its excellent initiative this Thursday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!
Watch the story of the butt-kicking start-up from Noida along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the story of a man who travelled across India in an E-Auto!
Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Thursday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Singer Sonu Nigam allegedly attacked at a concert, 2 colleagues manhandled at Mumbai event; FIR filed against MLA's son
A colleague of Nigam was injured in the incident which took place at Chembur Gymkhana on Monday night after the singer's live performance, an official said. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media platforms.
Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer action drama Kranti to premiere on THIS date on Amazon Prime Video
Kranti will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from February 23.
Javed Akhtar: 'Perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks are still roaming freely in Pakistan'
Speaking at an event in Lahore, the veteran writer and lyricist added, "We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country."