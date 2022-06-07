Choosing veganism for environmental benefits, Prakriti Varshney becomes the first Indian woman to conquer the Everest

Prakriti Varshney, the 26-year-old climber from India, reached the top of Mt Everest on May 12 and became the first female vegan in the world to achieve this feat. The Fashion and Graphic Designer from JD Institute of Fashion Technology left Delhi for the Expedition on April 5 and reached the pinnacle on May 12.

Prakriti’s ascend happens to be unique because she was on an entirely plant-based diet and has been living as a vegan for more than five years. She chose this way of life after understanding the harmful effects of dairy farming on the environment. Not only did she switch her diet but also acquired 100 percent vegan expedition mittens and sought to leave minimal impact on the environment during her climb. With her ascent, she bursts the myths around the vegan lifestyle, and by becoming the first female vegan, she fuels the women of our country to do the unthinkable. She now aims to climb all the 8000ers in the coming years and propagate the benefits of a vegan life on the environment and the body.

Yet, the challenges aren’t just physical and mental but monetary too because, for someone hailing from a middle-class family, these dream expeditions can burn a hole in the pocket. She had planned to climb Everest and Lhotse together which were costing about Rs. 50 lakhs. So, she reached out to brands and govt departments for sponsorships but saw no positive outcome. Eventually, she settled on Everest and started a fundraiser. Thanks to the people on social media, she could get up to Rs. 11 lakhs for the Expedition from there and took a loan of about Rs. 10 lakhs from family and friends. Her savings of about Rs. 4- to 5 lakhs were used in the process too. Owing to the mental pressure it creates, she’d be heading for the next expedition only when she either has a sponsorship deal or she has saved the sum. But she won’t stop in the pursuit of her dreams. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be called the first vegan to reach this goal?

I always used to dream of being able to reach the top of the world until I reached 8848 on May 12. It was an incredible journey that involved a lot of learning and hard work.

When did you first think of climbing Mt Everest and what was the preparation like?

It was back when I was 15 years old that I read about the highest mountain in the world. And I used to tell my dad that someday I will reach the top. After growing up, I got to know how expensive it was, which made me stop thinking about it as it was nearly impossible to manage it financially. But last year, I felt the urge to go for this dream of mine and I started working hard for it.

I did my Basic Mountaineering course, climbed a lot of mountains, and went to Nepal to climb Ama Dablam, to begin with. I felt strong and thought I must go ahead for Everest now. Again, the expedition cost was the biggest hurdle. So I looked out for sponsorships but nothing happened. Then I went ahead and started a crowdfund for which I got a lot of hate alongside a lot of love. I managed to raise nearly 12 lakhs from nearly 2500 people which gave me a boost to make it happen somehow. I borrowed about 10 lakhs from my family and friends and put in all of my earnings and savings. I also did train for about 4-5 months before I went on to climb Everest.

What were the challenges and how supportive were your family?

My family has been sometimes supportive, sometimes not. My dad says I am proud of what you have become and whatever you are doing but come back home now, enough of these mountains, now you are a grown-up and you must settle. Apart from that, they have been nice and supportive of all the crazy things I do.

My dad is a civil engineer, my mom is a housewife who has raised 3 kids- me, my younger sister who is an RJ and a voice-over artist, and a younger brother who is in 12th right now.

How do you differentiate yourself from other climbers?

I am very strong-headed and hardworking. I give my 100% in whatever I do. I am a very positive person in general, so anybody who works with me stays motivated. People say that my energy is a vibe

Any empowering moment or incident in your life that made you feel proud to be a woman?

When I unfurled the Indian Flag on Ama Dablam in Nepal and got to know that I was the second Indian woman to do so, I was very happy and grateful. And whenever, I meet young girls traveling solo in India, and they say I have been their driving inspiration, I feel proud of myself for helping the women of our country come out of their comforts.

The one woman who inspires you and why?

My mom for being a strong, bold, and very hard-working woman. She has raised us well to be independent and never settle for less.

Message for the ones who look up to you as a role model?

Follow your heart and trust me it knows the way. Give in all you have got in whatever you do, don’t do anything half-heartedly because then you will never reach anywhere. Be kind to every living being and nature.

What is next in line for you?

The next big challenge is to find sponsors for my next climb to Mt Manaslu 8163 m in September and then climb it without supplementary oxygen. It is going to be crazy, I know.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

