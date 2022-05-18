Meet 10-year-old Anahita Bajaj, a JK Rowling fan and now an author

Anahita Bajaj, a 10-year-old girl from Gurugram, is the new writer on the block having written an interesting fictional story about her adventures during her nine-month stay in her mom’s womb

Anahita Bajaj, a 10-year-old girl from Gurugram, is the new writer on the block having written an interesting fictional story about her adventures during her nine-month stay in her mom’s womb.

The book, titled Tummy Tales , is a literary collaboration between the class IV student and her parents who gave wings to her imagination and encouraged her to observe, think and write.

“My father inspired me to write this book. During the lockdown, he used to tell me interesting bedtime stories. One day, he asked me to tell him a story and I narrated a story of how I lived in my mummy’s tummy and how I made friends with various body parts there. He loved it so much that he encouraged me to tell more such stories.

“That’s how I started building stories about my time in my mummy’s tummy. I started relating tummy-time with my class lessons where I learn about various body parts, digestive system and nervous system and I created stories with them,” she told Firstpost.

Just like any other child, Anahita shares a special bond with her parents, Deep Bajaj and Rashi Bajaj. What makes her bond unique with them is the ‘connect’ they have with her.

“My father encouraged me to write and my mother was there to help me if I ever got stuck and encouraged me to write short and simple sentences to avoid mistakes. She is my best friend,” said Anahita.

She also said that her parents have always encouraged her to observe and think. They give her the freedom to imagine and allow her to grow her world of imagination. So, she wanted to give it back to them in the form of this book that talks about their journey together that began with the umbilical cord and will last forever.

One of the excerpts from her book shows the same connection that she shares with her parents.

“Papa tells me that I was an angel in God’s heaven, and then mom-dad requested God to allow me to them. Funnily enough, he agreed! So here I was, all set to enter the Earth – as my parents’ daughter, through my mom’s tummy! Having said that, my mom, like all other moms, is a sweetheart; she had everything catered for me in her tummy! Perhaps that is why they say ‘As God could not be everywhere, he made mothers!’ Here is my story, in my Mommy Tummy! Tummy Tales!”

She says that her book will help children in various ways.

“They will understand how various body parts function, and how the digestive and nervous systems work in a fun way. The book has questions in the end so that everyone can remember what they have read in the book,” said Anahita who also loves listening to stories, skating, playing the piano, and making her younger sister smile. She also loves playing basketball and has an interest in music and sports. Her favourite food is ice cream and waffles.

This JK Rowling fan also reads Keeper Of The Lost Cities by Shannon Messenger in her free time.

“I also read mythology by Devdutt Pattanaik. I also like reading informative books like I am currently reading Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel,” she said.

Anahita also wants to write in the future too and has already started working on her second book.

“I don’t know what I want to become in the future but I want to continue to write. My parents love to read but they have never written a book. They always encourage me to write and I have started writing my second book also but I will not tell the story now,” she said.

From imagining to writing and finally getting it published now, it took Anahita one year to finish this book. “My book ‘Tummy Tales’ is nurtured just like I was nurtured by my parents,” she said.

My father wants me to have reading sessions and many other activities with children my age so we can understand how our mother keeps us in her womb and gives life to us.

The book is available on online platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

