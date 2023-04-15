On the occasion of completing 20 years and to express their gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey, KHUSHII organized an evening of gratitude on 12th April 2023, at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

The evening aimed to honor their 20th-anniversary milestone and raise funds for their mission. The evening saw an exquisite exhibition of specially curated art and a limited-piece auction of exclusive sports memorabilia and objet d’art.

To mark the evening, Minu Bakshi, a long-standing patron of KHUSHII, gave a short musical performance, while Mrs. Kiran Nadar, the visionary behind the iconic Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi, delivered a special talk on Philanthropy & Art, post which Rani Kohenur addressed the audience with an important cause of KHUSHII’s Gender Equality along with a short couplet to celebrate the cause.

A guided walkthrough of the Art exhibition and pledging for the cause also took place later in the evening. The highlight for the evening was the ‘Walk for KHUSHII’, for which Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor graced the ramp and closed the show in a Varun Bahl Couture outfit. On this wonderful occasion, Karisma Kapoor said, “I have always been attached to philanthropic work and the cause of children and education is one that is close to my heart. When KHUSHII reached out to me for their 20th Anniversary gratitude evening, the decision came to me very naturally. I am grateful for the NGO to be making a change and nurturing & envisioning a brighter future for the children. I am also so pleased to have walked for Couturier Varun Bahl for the ‘Walk of KHUSHII’. Looking forward to the evening and a change, one day at a time.”

The walk also saw an esteemed set of ambassadors of charity were dressed by Iconic Couturier Varun Bahl, Designers Gauri & Nainika and Isha Jajodia and showcased a walk to celebrate the milestone. Admirable celebrities and socialites like Kapil Dev, Anirudh Khaitan, Aman Nath, Roshini Vadhera, Director Vadhera Art gallery, Sandeep Jajodia, managing director of Monnet Ispat & Energy, Minu Bakshi, poet and singer, and many more who graciously walked the show.

“The unending generosity and continued warmth that our patrons and corporates have been extending to Khushii over all these is in itself a huge sign of encouragement to all of us who are associated with the NGO. It speaks strongly of their belief in our cause and drives us to do more because in our country, there is truly so much we can do!” says Mrs Harveen Kapoor, Founder – KHUSHII.

Expressing his gratitude on this momentous occasion, “We want to reach out to every person we can, every child we can, to bring alive the joys in their lives – because we strive and live to build a better tomorrow, every day, every moment, and transform society through Education and Holistic Development of communities,” says Mr Kapil Dev, Chairperson – KHUSHII.

