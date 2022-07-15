In an interview with Firstpost, the 23-year-old talks about what the other landlocked country should learn from Bhutan, and the challenges she faced while coming out as a gay person.

Beauty pageants were once regarded as a platform to celebrate good looks, and maybe some talent but that perception is slowly changing. The events are no longer just a showcase for perfect hair and swimsuits but a celebration of talent irrespective of their shape, colour, form, or even gender. When Miss America competition scraped off the swimsuit competition in 2018 stating that it will no longer judge its candidates on their outward physical appearance, it became a historic moment in beauty pageant history.

‘Miss Independence’ is another annual beauty contest that takes place in Russia for young women in wheelchairs. All the participants of the event have one thing in common: a determination to live their lives to the fullest, by exploring their talents and realizing their potential.

Also, when Gina Rühl participated in Miss Germany, this year and reached in top 22, she had a strong message to convey “You can have a good life even after disaster strikes." .“Ruhl posts pictures of herself as "The One-Armed Princess" that does not shy away from showing her scarred arm after a motorcycle accident in 2019.

Indian beauty pageants are too setting examples with changes in rules and welcoming diversity and inclusion. Dipanjali Chhetri became the first trans woman to participate in LIVA Miss Diva 2021. The 24-year-old from Jaldhaka village in Kalimpong district, West Bengal had a difficult time coming out to her family, but her ‘proud’ participation in the beauty pageant opened doors for many individuals like her.

In a similar move, Bhutan created history this year when Tashi Choden was announced the first contestant to represent the landlocked country at the Miss Universe competition. She is also the Himalayan country's only openly gay public figure. For a country that’s so new to the whole concept of LGBTQI, we are very much accepting of the community, heading forward as a nation, she said.

In this interview with Firstpost, the 23-year-old talks about what the other landlocked country should learn from Bhutan, the challenges she faced while coming out as a gay person, and Miss Universe participation.

You are representing Bhutan’s debut participation in Miss Universe. Would you like to share your journey so far?

So, far it’s been an amazingly beautiful journey, it has been my childhood dream to be on this stage participating as a contestant, now that I have and having won it has truly been a blessing. Since it’s my country’s debut at the miss universe pageant I intend to make it worthwhile and memorable. I will do my best to represent the country and its people as I want to make a mark on the universe stage.

When did you realize that you want to be a beauty queen? How supporting was your family in this journey?

I started my career in the modeling industry at the age of 15 so I guess I have always wanted it but never had I ever imagined that I would represent my country at Miss universe. My family has always been my greatest supporter.

Please talk about the preparations for Miss Universe?

I have the motivation, determination, and passion to do my best and hopefully bring the crown to my country Bhutan, which will be a huge accomplishment for me and my country.

You spoke about how you first came out as bisexual and then realized gender fluidity. Would you like to talk about it?

Well as mentioned I have always known I am different, so initially coming out as bisexual at the tender age of 15 has made a huge difference in my life. I noticed I had more compassion towards myself and my self-confidence built and kept on rising which helped me in my professional life as well. I was more comfortable with myself, and gender fluid, well the realization came forward after I kept studying and researching about gender identity and orientations.

Your sexual orientation has made news globally, especially because of your participation in Miss Universe. How liberating do you feel when you hear such strong and positive viewpoints?

I feel like it definitely makes me stand out. While going through the whole journey for the Miss Bhutan pageant, I had a lot of support from my fellow Bhutanese and also from the LGBTQ community which helped me stay strong and focused. The kind of positive support I have gained globally has truly been so thrilling and very heartwarming, and as long as I have this flow of support I genuinely feel unstoppable.

Would you like to talk about the challenges that you faced during this journey of self-realization?

I have had a very supportive support system throughout my journey of self-realization and this growth, which I am very thankful for. I hope to be the same support system for those millions of people who have a hard time coming out. I want to be able to help them through their journey so that they can flourish and be beautiful, unapologetically, and authentically themselves.

Gender Fluid is such a new term for many, even after the rainbow community rights now. How difficult was it for you to make the world understand that?

Yes, gender-fluid is quite a new terminology for everyone even in the LGBTQI community because it has a very confusing definition. It’s how you show your gender to other people through how you look or act and for me, it was through gender expression. Although my gender expression shifted from feminine to masculine, I have always identified as a woman. I have always had this platform where I can voice my opinions so I make it a point to join all these events and sessions where LGBTQ issues are discussed. I meet young empowering individuals from the community, listen to their needs and expectations, and then be their voice.

What is your prime goal now after Miss Universe participation?

I have a very ambitious, passionate, and driven personality so it's taken that I want so much from life. I have a set of goals that I want to achieve in life and for me the top of one mountain is the bottom of the next so I never stop working. I want to be fully engaged in activities that will in any way help me make the difference I want to see in society, like they say I want to make the world a happier and better place than it was before I was born.

The message do you want to give to the world, especially those who are hesitant to come out because of societal and family pressure?

Always have that love and compassion towards yourself, be a little selfish, and don’t be scared to put yourself first. Coming out is for you and you only because you aren’t coming out for anyone so take all the time you need because this is going to be solely your journey of self-love, self-acceptance, and self-realization.

What should other countries learn from Bhutan?



The fact that I won the title even though I am openly gay and very vocal about it alone states that Bhutan supports all sorts of diversity be it religion, culture, traditions, or sexuality. For a country that’s so new to the whole concept of LGBTQI, we are very much accepting of the community, heading forward as a nation. Like I said we strive on equality but LGBTQ communities in many countries still face that discrimination and many landlocked and small countries need to take Bhutan as an inspiration and also witness it stand on a platform like Miss Universe.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

