The festival of colours - Holi- cannot be missed without the traditional thandai. The beverage has numerous benefits attached to it, and comes with a splash of spices, rose water, milk, watermelon seeds, and other healthy ingredients.

The drink also helps with better digestion and increased immunity levels. The rich, yummy taste of thandai makes it a favourite of anyone celebrating Holi.

This year, the festival of colours is being celebrated across the country on 18 March. So if you are looking for any great ideas to spice up your Holi party, here are some types of thandai you must try:

Phirni Thandai: This is an easy and delicious beverage that is apt for the festival. This dish combines the creamy sweetness of milk with almonds, pistachios, and cashew nuts. The phirni that is mixed to this thandai adds a rich flavour to this filling beverage.

Iced Tea Thandai: This delicious and fragrant drink is an instant mood-lifter for this holiday season. It is made with the flavourful sweetness of fennel seeds, Assam tea, almonds, khus khus, and cardamom. Some ice cubes will make this thandai the best drink to beat the heat!

Guava Thandai: Those who like guavas will love this delightful beverage. This guava-flavoured thandai comes with a dash of almonds and aromatic spices. The unique blend of the drink makes it a must-have this Holi season.

Homemade Thandai: This special drink oozes with sweetness as it is made from a variety of ingredients including boiled almonds, cashew nuts, poppy seeds, green cardamoms, cinnamon, pistachios, watermelon seeds and peppercorns.

Almond Milk Thandai: To keep your energy levels high this season, this thandai is a must-have. The beverage is made with protein-rich seeds, almonds, and aromatic spices, and instantly refreshes you for the whole day.

Mango Thandai: As the summer season is fast approaching, many foodies have already begun dreaming about mangoes. This Holi, indulge your inner food-lover by trying out a mango thandai. The beverage, which adds mangoes to fennel seeds, cumin, cashews and water, will make your Holi celebrations come alive with its rich flavours.

