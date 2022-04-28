The India Art Fair makes a comeback after two years and the art lovers can't keep calm.

The India Art Fair (IAF) is back after two years and many last-minute postponements, bringing joy to art lovers across the country. Despite a spike in Covid cases and the hot weather, the annual IAF is a highlight on the capital's cultural calendar, and this year's much-anticipated edition is the talk of the town.

The excitement was palpable at the IAF 2022 pre-inaugural celebration, which took place the night before the actual launch. The party, which was hosted by Bhavna Kakar, Founder and Director of Latitude 28 Gallery and Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of TAKE on Art Magazine, commemorated the magazine's twelve-year anniversary and was attended by the who's who of Indian art and then some.

The heat of Delhi’s summer did not deter attendees who arrived in full force, decked to the nines in their fashionably artistic best. Many adhered to the given theme – ‘Come dressed as a character from your favourite book’, while others used its vagueness to their advantage without putting in too much effort. Kakar herself was resplendent in a blue structured Rimzim Dadu cocktail dress. The gathering was split across two levels of Delhi’s happening eatery Rooh, at the Ambawatta One complex in Mehrauli, with the Qutub Minar providing a stately backdrop.

Cocktails were flowing freely, and experimental hors d'oeuvres were being passed around, as everyone's attention was drawn to one thing: the India Art Fair. Long-established artists meet with up-and-coming colleagues, while gallery owners mingle with writers, reviewers, and consultants. Instead of phone numbers, booth numbers were passed around, intriguing discussion times were noted, and clothes — works of art in and of themselves – became focal points of discourse.

“This India Art Fair is the first one that isn’t happening in the winter season, and perhaps we’ll miss seeing that glamour of dressing up, of watching people experimenting with winter dressing like dhoti sarees and boots. But maybe we’ll see experimentation of a different kind,” smiles Collector, Researcher and Art Advisor Pratap Bose, known on Instagram as @theindianartobserver.

Bose’ observations are not limited to sartorial ones. When asked about the trends and artists to watch for this IAF, he shares, “It’s nice that the IAF isn’t limiting its shows this year to the actual venue. There are a lot of surroundings events in different spaces around Delhi that are very exciting. As for the artists I’m excited to see – I’d say in the contemporary space, it’s

Subodh Gupta, Krishen Khanna who at age 97 is still going strong, and Akar Prakar gallery’s show of Ganesh Pyne, which features his small-format drawings and paintings spanning various stages of his career.”

Ashwini Pai Bahadur, Founder of Artspeaks India, an arts and cultural development initiative, is excited about the work being showcased this IAF. Naming mixed media artist Sudipta Das, painter Baaraan Ijlal and ceramicist Rahul Kumar as names to watch for, she says, “I’m so glad the IAF is back in its physical version. At the end of the day, art is an emotion that needs to be experienced in person. Art connects people when it is observed with the naked eye.”

Renowned multi-media artist Seema Kohli, who is exhibiting many works at the IAF, including a video piece titled ‘Entering Stillness’, an artistic serigraph work and gold leaf on paper drawings – both of which are a first for her; had missed the frenzy of on-ground art festivals and hopes that her new works, which she describes as being “very close to her process”, are appreciated.

The young collector's voice is represented by Tejshree Savara, Arts, Antiquities and Cultural Heritage Legal Advisor, art connoisseur, and co-founder of The Art Appreciation Society, an organisation that seeks to simplify the knowledge of art for a young audience. She is particularly looking forward to seeing the individual displays of eight talented artists, including Ankon Mitra, Vinod Daroz, Chetnaa, and others, which are being presented this year by their respective gallery representatives. In addition, Savara is looking forward to the Young Collector's Program's companion events.

Independent Art Advisor Geet Nagi exclaims, “Being able to attend the Art Fair after two years is exciting in itself! I’m most interested in the London based Pakistani artist Saad Qureshi’s artworks at Nature Morte gallery’s parallel event, as well as Khoj gallery’s ‘Does the Blue Sky Lie?’. The Somnath Hore, Atul Dodiya and K Ramanujan shows at KNMA are also wonderful. But most of all, I’m excited about the projects I’ve collaborated on - Anshuka Mahapatra’s IAF tent façade design which she made after winning the Future Flex Open Call organised by Artdemic, and Tiffn Pop x Kaffa Culture - an NFT pop culture art event at Kaffa Cerados Roastery that I’m curating, showcasing the works of over forty NFT artists and sculptors.”

In this edition of the IAF, there is a heavy concentration on digital art, NFTs, and social media. To attract and engage a younger audience, the organization's sleek website immerses visitors in a metaverse of its own making, and their Instagram feed is buzzing with activity. Pratap Bose feels that social media has turned the scales in his favour and that this year's IAF will be a huge success. He goes on to say that the art industry is currently booming and that art sales are expected to skyrocket.

However, he is not as hopeful about the adoption of NFTs by the art fraternity. He says, “India is on the cusp of accepting NFTs in their full scope. They are still treating NFTs as an experimental investment and not as a medium of serious art collection. This is evident from the fact that the two original Raja Ravi Verma NFTs priced at $70,000 did not sell. Also, no one in India is creating unique NFTs, so this medium’s future remains to be seen.”

Whatever the future of digital art and ownership may hold, there is no doubting that the general public is excited to participate in art again. Delhi has long been recognised for its fantastic art events, with the city's short winter season resembling one extended art celebration. The party promises to be one for the ages with the return of the IAF in its new, varied avatar.

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com. She can be reached at nooranand@gmail.com.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.