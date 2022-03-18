Happy Holi 2022: Treat your taste buds to some amazing gujiyas this festival; here are some suggestions

Gujiyas are dumplings or sweet fried pastries filled with a stuffing of coconut, dry nuts, khoya [milk solids], and sugar. The dish is famous in North India, and is widely prepared during Holi

Holi, one of India’s most joyous and colorful festivals, is being celebrated on 18 March this year. Holi heralds the arrival of spring, and also holds great significance among Hindu traditions.

While the festival is celebrated by smearing colours on one another, special dishes are also an important part of the festivities. One such festive delicacy is gujiya [sweet dumplings], which is made and relished across Indian households.

Gujiyas are dumplings or sweet fried pastries filled with a stuffing of coconut, dry nuts, khoya [milk solids], and sugar. The dish is famous in North India, and is widely prepared during Holi.

To help you celebrate a delightful Holi this year, we bring a delectable list of some interesting gujiyas, which you can definitely try and also share with your family and friends:

Coconut Gujiya

This gujiya has a filling of shredded coconuts mixed with dry nuts, cardamom and sugar. Fried in ghee and served crisp, coconut gujiya has the potential to be an instant hit among loved ones. One can also replace the coconut filling with khoya to give the sweet fried dumpling a traditional taste.

Chocolate Gujiya

With fresh cream, fine chocolate and even some crunchy chocolate chips, this gujiya is one of the most delicious versions of the sweet delicacy. This innovative fusion of gujiya with chocolate will surely be popular among youngsters and children.

Apple Gujiya

Most people are conscious about their health and try to control their sugar intake. Since apple is a natural sweetener, this gujiya can easily be enjoyed by fitness enthusiasts and also by people of all age groups. Just replace the filling with sautéed apples, dry fruits and cardamom.

Roasted Gujiya

This one also joins the list of healthy sweet items. Instead of frying the gujiya in oil or ghee, this dumpling can also be roasted in an oven or made in an airfryer. One can fill the gujiya with any sweet stuffing of their choice and garnish them with sugar syrup and crushed nuts.

Kesar Gujiya

Made with raisins, saffron, khoya and castor sugar, this indulgent sweet fried pastry will elevate your taste buds and leave you wanting for more. This elegant sweet dish is a must have for this year’s grand Holi celebrations.

Namkeen [salty] Gujiya

You could also choose to make your gujiyas savoury. Just prepare the filling with with coconut and mint leaves and fry them well to serve crisp with green chutney.

