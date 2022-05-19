Ruskin Bond turns 88 today. The writer has made a place in many hearts due to his engaging novels and short stories. Bond has written over 50 books for children as well as over 500 short stories, essays and novellas.

One of India's most-loved writers Ruskin Bond celebrates his birthday today, 19 May. As the writer turns 88, he will be releasing his latest book titled –Listen to Your Heart: The London Adventure. The book will highlight how he spent four years of his life in the Channel Islands and England.

Born in 1934, in Kasauli, Bond grew up in Dehradun, Shimla, Jamnagar, and New Delhi. His simplicity and easy and engaging narrative style have won him many fans. The esteemed writer has written more than 50 books for children as well as over 500 short stories, essays and novellas.

His first novel, The Room on the Roof gained immense popularity when it was released. The novel was also awarded the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. For his contribution to literature, Bond received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra in the year 1992. In 1999 and 2014, he was conferred with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, respectively.

As the author celebrates his special day today, here are a few of his books that are much loved among children and adults alike:

The Room on the Roof: Ruskin Bond wrote this novel when he was only 17 years old. The book is based on the period when Bond and his friends slowly grow up and chronicles their journey to adulthood. This literary masterpiece will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

A Handful of Nuts: This book is a classic and narrates a pleasant and humorous tale about friendship in the small town of Dehradun. This coming-of-age story is an inspiring read for many budding writers.

The Blue Umbrella: This one-of-a-kind story was written in 1980, and was later adapted into a Bollywood movie. The story is about a little girl named Biniya and her love for her blue umbrella, which somehow becomes the central point of her life.

Our Trees still grow in Dehra: This book was published in 1991 and includes fourteen moving stories that will keep you glued to the narrative. The book takes you on a journey through Bond's life as he writes about the places and people that had an impact on him.

Rusty, the Boy from the Hills: This is one book to definitely read after a long, hard day as it helps you leave behind the harsh realities of life. The story revolves around Rusty, a curious and lonely boy, who is always up for an adventure. The plot will keep you engaged to the end.

The Night Train at Deoli and other stories: This book teaches readers on how to deal with suffering, especially with the loss of a loved one.

