To really get into the Halloween spirit, tune into these incredible, spine-tingling horror audio stories on Audible that sure to spook the living daylights out of you – check out this exclusive title trailer here.

PS: We suggest you leave the lights on tonight as you listen

Bhoot Kaal with Neelesh Misra: Season 2

Written by: Anulata Raj Nair and Narrated by Neelesh Misra

This Audible Original is a 20-episode podcast series with Neelesh Misra who will take you through unbelievable supernatural and horror stories from remote corners (urban and rural India) of the country that are sure to send chills down your spine. Enter a world of cursed apartments, desert ghosts and demonic possessions that will play on the very basic human instinct – the fear of the unknown.

Shraapit

Written by: Affy Ali, Manali Rasal, Mantra; Narrated by: Ashwini Kalsekar, Sayantani Ghosh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Hitesh Bhojraj, Akash Makhija, Riya Deepsi, Arpita Vora, Affy Ali, Ajit Shidhaye ; Created by: MnM Talkies

For hundreds of years, every member of the Shah family has died a gruesome death, plagued, followed and killed by a violent curse sparked by a horrific act, a woman burned alive. Aman, Nina and Sam are unaware of the curse until their grandmother reveals the horrors the family has faced for centuries. As the story unfolds, will Aman, Nina and Sam manage to escape or will they have to face their own cursed end. Find out more about this Audible Original by tuning in on Audible.in.

CHOWKIDAAR: The Lost Soul

Written by TMV Studios

This Audible Original podcast is based on true legends from around India and will take you through the story of a man who gets employed as a security guard at a dilapidated and empty mental hospital. Little does the man know that the hospital building is only a façade and a headless horseman inhabits the building.

Secrets of Bari Sarkar

Written by Sutapa Basu ; Narrated by Mehr Dar

Anahita Sarkar is bequeathed in a mansion in Kolkata that she has never seen and has to travel to the City of Joy to dispose of her inheritance, only to realize that it has deep, dark secrets. As she enters the mansion, these secrets become enigmas that pursue her. A grand house that speaks to her, an intriguing visitor who knows a little too much, a friendly foe who wraps secrets in riddles, and a cursed mysterious past—putting her family’s reputation and values at stake. Can she dig deeper to unravel the mystery and turn the cursed inheritance into a blessing? The audiobook is available in Hindi.

Ghosts of The Silent Hills: Stories Based on True Hauntings

Written by Anita Krishan; Narrated by Riya Mukherjee

This audiobook is a collection of spine-chilling stories based on true hauntings that will make your nights a little scarier. Ghosts of the Silent Hills has some gripping audio stories set in dense, menacing forests where one never knows what lurks around in the cold, dark nights. Story of how a beautiful woman in white haunts the lonely pathways, looking to enchant and ensnare men. So don’t wait up and listen to them only on Audible.in

