It is not easy to be a queer artist in India; four LGBTQ artists narrate their experience of beating the trolls with their talent.

Are you a girl or a boy? This is the most common thing that a person from the LGBTQ community has to hear at every point of life. Imagine getting trolled for your sexual orientation every single day. Here is what the Roposo influencers have to say.

Queer makeup artist Bhumneshwar Manhas believes people have not been very supportive of male makeup artists, let alone queer make-up artists, “In fact, I have faced a lot of trolling and name calling over the years, more so after I spoke about my preferences. Having said that, I feel that times are changing with people being more open and inclusive. In fact, the younger generation has actually appreciated and accepted the queer community like never before and I am very grateful for that. They are now judging you for the work you do, rather than your preferences, which is really wonderful and encouraging.”

Platforms like Roposo promoting inclusivity and talent, irrespective of their gender or preferences is also a step in the right direction. Now, once you are able to establish yourself in the industry of your choice or as a creator, sky's the limit, believes Manhas. He/She says, “You can achieve anything. I would just like to advise queer artists and creators to keep doing their best in whatever art form they have chosen and don’t let anyone or anything pull you down.”

Being a queer artist in India is not easy at all as the mind-set of people in the country hasn’t seen such a massive change yet. In fact, even a lot of young adults who are modern and open-minded, are not that inclusive and we can see the proof on social media itself. While heterosexual creators receive praise on a piece of content, openly queer creators will not get the same kind of praise even when they create similar content.

Digital creator Shivam Bhardwaj says, “I am often told that my content deserves more reach and support. However, people have not been able to accept me for who I am yet and that is impacting my work. In fact, I am a content creator and while people should ideally judge me for my content, they rather judge me for my preferences. I have observed 70 to 80 percent of the audience judging me for being gay and wearing a skirt rather than the quality of my content. On the other hand, if a heterosexual male creator were to wear a skirt, he would be called brave and revolutionary. When it comes to me, I face more trolling than praise.”

Queer artists feel it is unfair as they don’t receive the same love as heterosexual creators. However, Bhradwaj still feels that times are changing and with platforms like Roposo promoting creator inclusiveness through their campaigns, the mind-set of the people will also change. “It will take time, but we are hopeful of better days,” adds Bhardwaj.

Being a queer artist in India is challenging as you are constantly stereotyped. To a lot of people, it becomes more than just a sexual orientation, they judge you on the basis of how you talk, how you dress, and what your interests are. Digital creator and Instagram star Anish Bhagat says, “Trauma comes with this as I cannot walk hand in hand with my partner in public, get married, and have to face constant discrimination.”

Being a queer artist definitely comes with its own set of challenges. However, singer and song writer Alisha Batth explains, “I think it is a lot easier than being a queer person working in the corporate sector. I personally feel they go through a lot more than artists, who have greater freedom of expression. Having saying that, I have never actually associated being queer or expressed it through my music. I feel my music is for everyone. While I am confidently queer, I don’t let it come out through my work. I keep my personal and professional space separate.”

Batth adds, “I must also add that even though the world is becoming more open-minded, queer artistes continue to be judged on the basis of their preferences, rather than their content. That’s why we need more inclusive platforms like Roposo, where creators are promoted and rewarded based on their content and not their gender or sexuality.”

