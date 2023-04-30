HER mother Diya Kumari of Jaipur and her brother Padmanabh Singh may be the most photographed Indian former royals, but Gauravi Kumari has just about stepped out in social circles. She’s just a year younger than her international jetsetter of a brother, Padmanabh ‘Pacho’ Singh, but has remained in his shadow for a while. Until the 23-year-old beauty attended the Dior show in Mumbai, and was photographed by the eager paparazzi there.

Gauravi has introduced the an online and a retail store for the The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The foundation encourages Rajasthani crafts and supports the livelihood of local women. It was retailed at a counter at the museum store of Jaipur’s City Palace, Gauravi launched it in its current ecommerce avatar in 2020, as well as giving it a bigger physical presence at the palace last year.

“I’ve learned so much working with the women at the foundation,” Gauravi tells me. “It’s a very different sort of work experience as everyone comes from different backgrounds. It was challenging, but the ladies made it so easy for me,” she smiles. Gauravi, along with French designer Claire Deroo, create contemporary designs using traditional local craft techniques. The women upskill and make the products, which are then sold at the store and online.

“Personally, I love all the Rajasthani crafts. Over the years I’ve taken the effort of learning more about them. I’ve just become so conscious of how much there is to learn and I’m curious to keep the learning going,” Gauravi says. The PDKF store sells a lot of very special blockprint dresses.

“Blockprinting is our most popular technique, and at the store we do some beautiful clothes inspired by Jaipur’s frescoes and motifs. We wanted to match block-printing with today’s world, and create relevant designs. I think Rajasthan’s gota patti is also lovely. I also love lac bangles, which is a struggling industry. I really want to take some efforts in reviving that. And of course the famous Jaipur minakari work on jewellery is always in style,” she avers.

Diya Kumari, currently a member of Parliament from Rajsamand, and the BJP State General Secretary for Rajasthan, started her foundation in 2013. She aimed at providing a better life for women from economically or socially disadvantaged parts of society. It operates seven centres across Rajasthan and is headquartered in Jaipur’s Badal Mahal. It also partners with donors and other governmental and non-governmental institutions to facilitate funds of work opportunities for the women. The foundation has received recognition from the UN National Committee Canada for its efforts in empowering women.

“Mum started this to help local women, from Jaipur and the neighbouring villages. The store needed an update, we needed to give the women a bigger and possibly an international platform,” Gauravi reasons. “We have womenswear, menswear, home, and accessories, and Jaipur’s famous blue pottery. We also do some fun Jaipur-themed tshirts that are quite popular. My mum is so busy with her political career, but she is still so involved with the foundation. Even with the store, I keep asking her for advice and assistance.”

Gauravi has had a global upbringing too. After schooling at Ajmer’s Mayo College Girls School, she went to college at New York University.

“I absolutely loved my boarding school, I gave it so much credit for shaping me. And NYU was such an independent space to be in too. In both, I was treated just like one of the other girls and I honestly enjoyed that,” she smiles.

In 2019, she made her debut with Paris Le Bal where young girls from privileged families across the world announce their arrival on to a global social debut. Actor Ananya Panday also made her Le Bal debut with Gauravi. “It was so much fun really. One is exposed to so many amazing people from across the world doing great things with their lives. I’m still in touch with so many of them,” she says.

Interestingly, she also interned at the New York-based ‘Paper’ magazine. The lifestyle journal is best loved for Kim Kardashian’s ‘Break the Internet’ cover, as well as Ranveer Singh’s near-naked pictures recently. The magazine has laid off its entire staff only a few days ago. “That’s just so terrible,” Gauravi says. “Mickey Boardman was my boss and we had such a great learning experience with him. We weren’t only carrying files around or doing desk jobs, he put together an interns’ magazine where we did our own sourcing and shoots. This definitely was my favourite internship,” she says. “I actually liked the Ranveer cover too.”

She’s far from modelling like her older brother Pacho has done, for several international brands like Dolce & Gabbana. “I thought he was so amazing, I told him he needs to do more of it. But no, no one has asked me to model for them as yet. I would love to try it too,” she says. “My younger brother Lakshraj was actually asked to model in New York, but he’s still in school,” she laughs.

For now, both Gauravi and Pacho are thrilled to be building Jaipur from the grassroots up as well as turning the Pink City into an international destination.

