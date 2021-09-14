Twitter rushed to churn out memes after the drought of last year where the Met Gala did not take place because of COVID-19.

The Met Gala 2021 was finally held on 13 September, after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, the exclusive gala organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York saw a variety of guests including Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Kim Kardashian.

Also see on Firstpost:

https://www.firstpost.com/art-and-culture/met-gala-2021-rihanna-kim-kardashian-go-black-billie-eilish-chooses-a-gown-9962201.html

As Hollywood celebrities and famous personalities walked the red carpet, showing off their stunning and elaborate dresses, the memes over the outfits also made an appearance on social media. Many social media users were excited to be making memes on the gala after a span of almost two years.

Kim Kardashian was the biggest target of memes this year. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star showed up at the Met Gala with an all-black outfit by Balenciaga, which even covered her face. The outfit sparked comparisons with Voldemort and dementors from the Harry Potter series.

me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/8Ycqz4Spmh — j e p o y (@jep0ygumanan) September 14, 2021

Dune star Timothée Chalamet’s all white-outfit was also the source of laughs, with many comparing it to a photograph of a man sitting in a library.

The Call Me By Your Name actor’s tuxedo jacket paired with sneakers was seen as amusing by several social media users.

Rapper Lil Nas X donned three outfits at the gala, reminiscent of Lady Gaga’s iconic entrance in 2019. The golden outfit donned by Lil Nas X also prompted comparisons with C3PO from the Star Wars franchise.

The dress worn by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s chief content officer and the global editorial director of Conde Nast, was also the target of memes, with many comparing it to a floral couch print.

Anna Wintour is this year's floral couch meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/p2fQtfQMNh — Miguel (@FormulaMiguel) September 13, 2021

The Met Gala 2021 also saw the return of the Jason Durelo falling down the stairs meme. The iconic photo of a man falling down the stairs was taken in Cannes in 2011, when a man was trying to gatecrash the film festival. Over the years, it became associated with R&B star Derulo and has been reposted several times.