Met Gala 2021: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian go black, Billie Eilish chooses a gown
The theme for Met Gala 2021 was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' and prompted sartorial social comments by the likes of Dan Levy and Carolyn Maloney.
At the 2021 pandemic-delayed Met Gala, guests rocked stellar looks around the year's theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'
Below are the best looks at the Met Gala 2021:
Rihanna wore a black Balenciaga look with a hat and over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.
Singer Frank Ocean appeared with lime green hair and carrying a baby doll with a green face in his hands.
Supermodel Iman wore a Gucci couture creation, with a golden pantsuit, a tiered skirt, and an eye-catching headpiece.
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney used her colourful outfit to make a political statement, asking for "Equal rights for women."
Timothée Chalamet, one of the co-chairs of the evening, appeared in an all-white outfit by Haider Ackermann. It consisted of a satin tuxedo jacket with black lapels, white sweats, and converse shoes.
Co-chair Billie Eilish wore Oscar de la Renta. She told Vogue: “It was time for this. I feel like I’ve grown so much over the last few years.”
Actor Dan Levy's debut look consisted of a blue Loewe's Jonathan Anderson and Cartier costume, making a statement in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Reality star Kim Kardashian wore a black Balenciaga look that fully covered her face, with black shoes and a high ponytail.
Elliot Page wore a classic Balenciaga suit with a white shirt underneath, with a green flower pinned to the lapel of his jacket. This was his first red carpet since he publicly came out as trans in December 2020.
Singer Troye Sivan appeared in a simple black dress and a leather armband on his left bicep.
Justin Bieber wore a simple and elegant black suit.
Actress Emily Blunt's look is a Miu Miu frock, white cape, diamond bracelet, and dangly earrings, resplendent in shades of white and silver.
Actor Kit Harrington wore a Saint Laurent suit while his wife Rose Leslie wore a yellow gown by Oscar de le Renta.
