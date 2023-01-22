For Delhi, with love from Goa: Painter Darpan Kaur's collection is a masterpiece to look at
What brought you to Goa
I have been living in Goa since the last 10 years and this collection is about giving back all that I have received from Goa all these years. I am a north-Indian born in a Sikh family and my father was in the army so I have lived at quite a few places. I used to live in Mumbai before moving to Goa but once I left my corporate job and was trying to figure what I want to do in life, I thought Goa would be a good place to help me figure that. It did help with my art. I have started painting quite late in life but the move actually helped me focus on it.
How important is it for an artist to live at a place that inspires them?
It depends on what motivates and inspires you. Some people thrive in chaos, some would never agree with them. It depends on the kind of person you are, and what you need at that particular stage in life. I remember being a very stressed person at work, so this tranquil life in Goa suits my personality. It is an enabler for me. But we are not all the same, and it is not always necessary to be surrounded by tranquility to make great art. You can also create it when feeling emotionally stirred.
Did you create these artworks for the fair?
All of these were especially for this show. I wanted to create something all about feelings that I have towards Goa. In one of my red paintings from the collection, the idea was the hues of Goan sky which has purple, red, orange, colours but when I completed the painting, it looked more like Delhi’s infratructure — the Red Fort, red school and university buildings that I have studied in there.
How often do you paint?
It’s a daily practise — my riyaz. I paint for a minimum of 2-4 hours a day and when I don’t I feel that my hands want to paint something. Goa has some amazing artists whom I admire. At times, I look at abstract art and wonder how can a triangle contain that much emotion, but that kind of art only comes at master level. I do like to do abstract art.
Most people don’t get art, how do we make out what an artist is trying to convey
Once a painting or artwork is done, we have to let go of it. What comes to the viewer has to come from them and I cannot say my narrative. It can be subjective and open to own interpretation of the viewer.
Your next art inspiration
Few things are interesting me right now. One is collage, mixed media, functional art and Rumi. I feel stirred when I read Rumi so I felt exploring him through abstract would be interesting. It has been interesting to read about his life and not just his verses.
