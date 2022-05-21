For deaf and mute Mohammad Yousuf Muran in Kashmir, the dying art of woodcraft remains his voice

Despite being a specially-abled person in Jammu And Kashmir, artisan Mohammad Yousuf has not been selected for any state or national award to encourage his unmatched wood carving artwork

The deaf and mute artist from Kashmir brings deadwood to life.

Deprived of the power of speech and hearing right from birth, 55-year-old Mohammad Yousuf Muran remains busy from dawn to dusk churning out wood-carved masterpieces.

Muran hails from Eidgah Narwara in Downtown Srinagar. Born deaf and dumb, this incapacitated Kashmiri has learned the art of wood carving from his elder brother, who was also deaf and mute but a master in wood carving. Unfortunately, he passed away a few years back.

The younger one has been at it since the age of four, carrying forward the traditional work of his forefathers with his excellent talent and expertise.

For Muran, deadwood meets excellence through his superlative art. The replica of the famous Jamia Masjid in Srinagar that he took three months to complete is a reflection of his brilliance. This art piece has won him applause and appreciation from across the world.

Magnificent creations like George of England on a horse, a statue of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussain, Mahatma Gandhi, the Hazratbal Shrine, Kashmiri samovar, the fire pot kangri, shepherd, wildlife and peace monument sculptured on the opening of Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road link showing a Pakistani and Kashmiri hugging each other are all manifestations of his sheer brilliance.

"This craft of wood carving is an ancestral business that has been continuing now for about 200 years. We have established a factory in the downtown area of Srinagar where we prepare all these items. We have a store of our own too, on the Lethpora highway named Paradise Woodhouse. As far as my analysis is considered, I think this craft of wood carving has uplifted the handicrafts sector in Kashmir. Our craft items were sold in West Asia through the Silk Route by our ancestors. The places included Iran and Pakistan. And before the partition, we had a factory in Karachi. So that too was a connecting link between Kashmir and the Middle East. Our business was thriving but everything had a downfall. Wood carving is a dying craft now. Unlike pashmina craft, the carpet making and wood carving are dying arts," said his nephew Mudasir Muran, who acts as his interpreter and sign language teacher.

"Earlier my father used to make all these items and he was a legendary artist but unfortunately he passed away a few years back and now my uncle, Mohammed Yusuf, is engaged with this art. However, other people too make all these items but not with such a level of perfection as my uncle possesses. If you put any picture or monument in front of Muran, he will create the same on dead wood. one will find it difficult to believe or differentiate between the picture or the woodwork," he said.

"I think the role of government is very vital here. We don't see them helping people with potential and expertise. Government should do something about the upliftment of this sector. We also know that this sector of handicrafts has been monopolized by a few big traders of whom we are aware. The artists should be rewarded for their craft.

I can challenge that there is no better craftsman other than my uncle in the whole valley. Just because he is deaf and dumb, he is being ignored. Otherwise, he should be rewarded with the highest award. Besides all this, I am trying very hard to keep this art form from dying. I have set up one of the best stores in Kashmir without any help from the government which has been quite difficult. I even met the high officials and laid down my ideas in front of them. But nothing makes any difference," rued Mudasir.

Apart from all this, the prevailing political and security situation helped little to make the business flourish. ]

"I belong to one of the oldest parts of Kashmir i.e. Downtown Srinagar, I call it the "Crown of Kashmir" as they say there are only "Stone Pelters" but that's not true. It has produced the best artists related to any craft be it paper-mache, wood-carving or whatsoever. But the thing is we are being exploited. And taken for granted," he said.

"When people have less knowledge about anything they became judgmental. People start thinking our items are overpriced. Even if we look at a normal labourer these days, they cost too much per working day, so how can an artist's work be called overpriced. Our craftwork is benefiting so many people by providing jobs. I also met with the higher authorities. I had even put forward the idea of renovating the airport by starting up stores related to woodwork, carpets, crewelwork, pashmina shawls, paper-mache, and other crafts prevalent in Kashmir. This will let everyone know about the artistic work done in Kashmir because tourists visit Kashmir via the airport and automatically it will uplift the handicraft sector," said Mudasir.

There is no dearth of ideas but necessary support from the government is perhaps missing. The sector has a big potential for employment generation but barring a selected few hardly anyone has received help and guidance from the government.

"Everywhere we can see the slogans of "Naya Kashmir" but this doesn't work when it is confined to social media. It should be done practically too. As an entrepreneur, I started my own thing without any help from anyone, therefore being the government, they should do wonders. Shouldn't they?" asked Mudasir.

Despite being a specially-abled person in Jammu And Kashmir, Mudasir's uncle Mohammad Yousuf has not been selected for any state or national award to encourage his unmatched wood carving artwork.

"My uncle's beautiful wood carved products can be sold for millions in the international market but the regret is that the government has not given him any recognition. We also approached the Department of Handicrafts many times for conferring state awards and recommending the central awards for him, but nothing has been done so far," said Mudasir.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.