Food pop-ups are the best way to show culinary expertise and that’s how you can bring out the authenticity of any cuisine. Now how did the pop-up culture pick up and how it is taking the hospitality industry by storm? It was during the pandemic that the hospitality industry realised that pop-ups are an interesting way of collaborating with restaurants and interesting menus. The culture of pop-ups kept the hospitality industry alive and this trend continues. And not just food, food pop-ups are a beautiful experience getting to know the stories behind the different dishes and a great opportunity to interact with food lovers. According to a report in the National Restaurant Association’s What’s Hot Chef’s Survey, pop-up restaurants are the sixth most popular restaurant concept trend

For instance, recently MKT restaurant, Delhi in collaboration with Nara Thai, a celebrated international Thai restaurant in Mumbai had an extraordinary culinary pop-up event. It was an experience of a kind to indulge in an exceptional culinary extravaganza with one of Mumbai’s premier Thai dining destinations.

This limited time collaboration brought together the culinary expertise of Nara Thai, Mumbai and the impeccable service of MKT, Delhi. The food pop- up made for a truly unforgettable culinary journey. The menu was carefully crafted to showcase the rich flavours and intricate techniques of Thai cuisine, highlighting the use of the freshest and most authentic ingredients. An exclusive menu was specially curated for the event which featured an array of salads, appetizers, soups, curries, types of flavour-packed rice and noodles and various main course options.

Some favourites from this delectable spread included- Poached Prawn and Avocado Salad, Crispy Betel Leaves with Spicy Chilli Lime Dip, Chicken/Prawn/Crab Kraprao, Butterfly Pea Fried Rice with Thai herbs and the classic and cult favourite Thai dessert- Thai Mango and Sticky Rice to round up the meal.

There is a reason for people to love the food pop –up experience because it gives creative freedom to the chefs to learn and share recipes with each other. Food pop –ups gives the freedom of thinking and imagination can go wild with bold bright ideas put on the table. And it keeps the enthusiasm of the food lovers across the country pimped up to discover new flavours.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.