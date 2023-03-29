Food Talk | Navratra: The goodness of satvik food

Navratri is one of the significant festivals which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. During these nine days’ devotees fast for nine days to seek blessings of Goddess Durga, fasts have different variations and depend on each devotee. Some of the known foods during Navratri are Kuttu ki Puri, Sabudana Vada, Sabudana Khichdi and Singhare ke Pakore.

During the pious days of Navratri, people avoid consumption of non-vegetarian food and certain vegetables and instead, consume satvik food during these nine days. Satvik food Chef Hardeep Singh, AnnaMaya, Delhi says, “We believe satvik food is considered to be pure, wholesome and beneficial for spiritual health. It is known to be nutritious and easy to digest. As per ancient Indian practices, it was considered important to consume natural and pure foods so the person is in harmony with one’s body, mind and spirit and continuing this significance, people till date prefer to indulge in satvik dishes during Navratri.”

Talking about the health benefits of satvik food Chef Hardeep Singh, “In yoga and ayurveda a lot of importance is given to satvik food because of their benefits to physical, mental and spiritual health. It is believed that food is not only a source for physical nourishment but it also affects the mind and consciousness of an individual in a healthy way. Since Satvik food is typically vegetarian, seasonal, minimally processed and fresh therefore it is believed to promote mental clarity and spirituality.

People usually adopt a ritualistic Saatvik diet during Navratri. Apart from the religious aspect, there are scientific reasons for this as well. All the essential nutrients, both macro and micronutrients are present in optimal levels in Saatvik food. It provides carbohydrates, proteins, fat, vitamins, minerals, and water in optimal quantities for the better functioning of the body and mind. Saatvik foods include most fasting ingredients like fresh fruits, curd, rock salt, and seasonal vegetables like pumpkin and gourd, and are low in fat and light on spices. Cooking Saatvik food in natural ways brings out the original flavours of all the ingredients without masking their taste, nature, and appearance. An important thing to keep in mind is that Saatvik foods should be eaten within a couple of hours of their preparation to stick to the basic principle of fresh food.

Chef Anurudh Khanna, The Westin Gurgaon New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa explains, “This time of the year usually takes a toll on immunity levels with seasonal changes and saatvik food brings light and eases the digestive system helping the body rejuvenate and get itself ready for the next extreme season. Saatvik is derived from the word ‘sattva’, which means pure, natural, energetic, and clean. In addition to yoga and meditation, saatvik food plays an important role in balancing the body from within. It is the purest type of food one can consume, according to Ayurvedic principles. Saatvik foods promote a calm mind and fit body with a balanced flow of energy between the two, fostering holistic wellness.”

Navratri fasting rules vary from community to community; what is important is that the food should be Saatvik, healthy and light. A typical Saatvik Navratri thali includes a selection of organic ingredients-rich Navratri specials such as Kuttu poori, Sago khichdi, Samak rice, Potato Jeera, Sabudana delicacies, Sweet potato kheer and much more. Unprocessed rock salt is used to prepare the food.

Consuming light and Sattvic Food, or fasting during this time of the year is important because of the seasonal changes that take place right now. Hindus celebrate Navratri differently, depending on the state they live in, and the regional food that they consume. Chef Mahavir Singh, Head Chef – Dhaba, The Claridges, Delhi says, “Due to the intrinsic nature of the Sattvic Food, all kinds of Navratra recipes are good for health, detoxification of the body while improving the will power. Navratri food, or the sattvic food is considered healthy because there are no chemicals and processed oils used in it. It’s only cooked in Desi Ghee, which makes it fat-less, and good for the heart.”

Satvik foods are considered healthy for several reasons, and there is scientific evidence to support some of these beliefs. Satvik foods are primarily plant-based, which means they are rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Eating a diet rich in plant-based foods has been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Satvik foods are also prepared using simple cooking methods like boiling, steaming, or roasting, which helps to retain the nutritional value of the ingredients. Cooking methods like frying or deep-frying can lead to the loss of nutrients and the formation of harmful compounds. Chef Shamshul from SOCIAL says, “It is believed to have a positive effect on mental health by promoting a sense of calm, clarity, and emotional balance. Some studies have shown that consuming a plant-based diet can improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.”

Here is a satvik recipes:

Mawa and mewe ki seekh by Chef Mahavir Singh, Head Chef Dhaba, The Claridges

Ingredients:

Ghee 20 gms

cottage cheese, grated 100 gms

Potatoes, grated 50 gms

Black pepper 5 gms

Almonds (crushed) 15 gms

Cashew nut (crushed) 15 gms

Khoya 40 gms

Senda namak/ rock salt as required

Green chilli 10 gms

Saffron 0.5 gms

Method: