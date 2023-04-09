Food Talk: Burger boom in India

A little over the past decade, people have understood that burgers aren’t only junk fast food and hence they’ve become way more accepted and even beyond comfort food for many. It’s the simplicity of a burger, the emotions it evokes, and the kick of dopamine you get after eating your favourite comfort food that makes burgers popular not only among youngsters but food lovers across all age groups. Burgers are one of the most popular foods in the country today. They are filling, delicious, value for money and easy to eat – which makes it a good choice for any time of the day. These are also the reasons why they are so widely available across the country. Even during the pandemic, the most ordered food has been Biryanis and Burgers, which goes to show just how popular a dish it is.

Honestly, the trick of making a perfect burger is all about balance and quality. Chef Rollin of Smoke House Deli says, “To make a perfect burger all you need is a good quality of fresh buns, which is soft enough to bite through effortlessly, while being firm enough to hold the entire filling without falling apart, and compliment the filling too, without overpowering it. The patty or the filling, being just right – well seasoned, charred to perfection, without being burned and still remaining juicy. The toppings including sauces, vegetables, pickles, etc., should complement and not overpower the patty.”

The evolving burgers

Burgers have been available in India in some form or the other for a long time. It first came to India in the QSR-Format through Wimpy’s in Delhi in the 80’s, which then led to the entry of McDonalds and others. Five-star hotels and standalone restaurants have always served them. Oberois in the mid-60’s used to serve quarter-pound burgers. Nirulas in Delhi introducing a grilled patty version in the mid-to late 70s is just an example of them. Of course, the recent years have seen a rapid rise to a lot of home-grown burger brands which are doing pretty well, especially post-pandemic.

Chef Akriti Malhotra, Co-Founder, AKU’s, The Burger Co says, “Quality ingredients are the key. From the buns to the sauces, every little ingredient that goes in a burger is a champion and contributes greatly to the taste and mouthfeel of a burger. A burger, just like a car, needs to have a solid build. It’s essential to crack the patty-to-bun ratio.”

BOSS Burger, Impresario Handmade Restaurants’ delivery-only burger brand, has been delighting burger lovers since 2020 with their bold, punchy flavours and quirky packaging. In addition to their current hits, BOSS Burger recently premiered two limited edition burgers that are perfect for those who like a blockbuster twist. The Roasted Chicken Shawarma Burger and Hara Bhara Surprise Burger are on the BOSS menu from the 6th of March to the 30th of April. Bringing together the best of both East and West, BOSS Burger is all set to deliver two smashing blockbusters.

The Roasted Chicken Shawarma Burger, produced by BOSS Burger, stars an irresistible hero – tender Chicken Shawarma, roasted low and slow till it almost falls apart. In addition to the star of the show, there is a strong supporting cast of nutty hummus, tahina, and spicy jalapenos, layered between a melt-in-the-mouth Brioche bun.

In the Hara Bhara Surprise Burger, the breakout star is the Hara Bhara patty, a subtle yet spicy character, with a supporting cast of punchy sauces and fresh veggies, adding layers of flavour. The surprise element is a guest appearance by grilled cottage cheese which takes this blockbuster burger to the next level! Of course, there’s a melt-in-the-mouth Brioche bun to complete the experience.

During the pandemic too burgers became a part of F&B orders. Talking about the history of burgers Chef Akriti explains, “Burgers were popularized among the folks, including myself when Nirula’s came along. It was only in the late 1990s that fast food giants started becoming a bigger part of our lives, and before we knew it, burger places were becoming a part of our lives for a pick-me-up, or a casual birthday scene.”

Chef Divya of Boss Burgers says, “Cloud kitchens are revolutionising the burger delivery game by ensuring the burgers remain fresh and delicious. BOSS Burger is known for its vast variety of burgers that feature bold flavours, freshness of ingredients and unique offerings. These are perfectly complemented by their variety of sides and desserts including Peri Peri Chicken Wings, Cajun Fries, Layered Mousse Cake, Tiramisu, and many more. The secret to making and delivering a perfect burger is in its ingredients, their freshness and the construction of the burger.

Burgers with a healthy twist

Burgers are not just a fast food, it’s a comfort meal. Making sure one’s going to the right places. In many places burgers are made with a salad with the same burger ingredients in a different ratio. And sometimes these ingredients are definitely as good if not better ingredients than what you source at home. Correct sourcing and staying away from preservative-laden stuff is very important to make a healthy sumptuous burger.

With the increasing popularity of burgers, there has been a growing trend towards healthier versions of this classic dish. Chef Divya says, “Health-conscious consumers are looking for alternatives that are lower in calories, fat, and sodium, but still taste delicious. One popular trend in traditional burgers is the availability of vegan burgers. BOSS Burger offers a House-Made Black Bean Patty that is a favourite among vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters alike. We also offer healthier ingredients and believe in offering something for everyone to enjoy a delicious meal.”

Chef Rollin adds that there are a few things that they keep in mind at Smoke House Deli and offer to give it a healthier option, without compromising on quality and taste. “We use leaner meat/protein to mince for the burger patty. Have grilled burger patties, instead of crumbed or batter-fried ones. Have the burger as a lettuce wrap or an open burger. Also use a healthier bun – fiber-rich, almond-flour, whole grain, etc are better options than a refined flour bun. Adding healthier toppings and condiments to the burger like avocados, fresh vegetables, sprouts, low sugar or homemade condiments.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.