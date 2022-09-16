From the Chinese staple, Peking duck, to gems from Nikkei cuisine to Japanese robatas— there is much to be sampled.

Pune may be known for its bhakarvadi, misal pav and shrewsbury biscuits. However, over the years the culinary map of the city has expanded to include restaurants that go beyond traditional Indian food. From the Chinese staple, Peking duck, to gems from Nikkei cuisine to Japanese robatas— there is much to be sampled. With chefs and restaurateurs experimenting with global flavours and cuisines, Pune brings forth the world on a platter.

Tai- Fu

As you approach the entrance, two large doors reveal an open kitchen that is powered by the glow of dimly lit decorative lanterns, inspired by dimsum baskets.

The space is divided by Chinese lattice designs and blue and white patterned vases adorn one of the walls near the entrance. The cocktail menu is fun and attempts to marry the alcohol base with the twelve Chinese zodiac signs, presented beautifully on an iPad. At the helm of the kitchen is the Sichuan food specialist, Chef Fu Lei, who has tried to recreate dishes from his childhood. For instance, the slow roasted crackling Belgian pork belly that his mother would make for him, tweaked to suit Indian palates. The traditional Beijing style duck is another Chinese staple— replete with a crisp exterior, that is best enjoyed with crushed sugar, while the meat on the inside is tender and can be rolled into rice pancakes accompanied with scallion and cucumber. The ‘Salt Baked Chicken’ is presented with theatrics and comes with a flaming shot, requiring a hammer to crack it open. A special room for hot pot allows you experiment with a host of broths and sauces.

In the desserts, the Bohai Black Forest is a beautiful adaptation of the black forest cake stuffed inside a chocolate bohai cherry. Raspberries, cherries and chocolate crumble on the side, make it all the more decadent.

Nora

This hip modern restaurant on Dhole Patil Road near Bund Garden, which opened earlier this month, is the latest offering from the award-winning chef, Amninder Sandhu’s, stable. Nora translates to ‘light’ in Hebrew and is an ode to the light and positivity Sandhu has infused in this space, that was lying vacant for the last ten years. Minimalist décor, repurposed upholstery, mood lighting and a quiet sophistication seem to be the order of the day. The kitchen space is unlike any other in the city, with a brick wall punctured in the indoor dining area, to allow guests to take a peek into what’s happening behind the scenes. The food leans towards Indian, with Sandhu’s strength being her butter chicken, but showcases an all-day dining format replete with grazing platters, salad, tarts and ceviches.

The Indian fare is stellar, as always, and includes seekh sheermal, saffron-flavoured traditional flatbread, butter chicken kulcha and thecha prawns, a dish that has been borrowed from the menu at Ammu. Stylish cocktails hit all the right notes while the cheesecakes, tarts and gelato guarantee things end on a sweet note.

Soy Como Soy

This restaurant celebrates the long standing affair between Japanese and Peruvian cuisine and is the only restaurant in Pune serving Nikkei cuisine. The cocktail menu has been conceptualised by Drinks India Company and features interesting craft cocktails like the Como Pisco Sour, in which Pisco, the staple drink of Peru, is blended with Japanese flavours while the Sake Snap combines Peruvian sugar snap peas with Japanese saké. The food includes a selection of Nikkei favourites like the hamachi ceviche, with house-smoked hamachi fish and coconut and the salmon tiradito cooked with jalapeno, cilantro and the Nikkei yuzu soy. You can also try the lomo saltado–Peruvian stir fry buff with pisco and toasted bao. The desserts are not to be missed either — dive into the fluffy Japanese cheesecake or the crème brulee with a creamy vanilla custard and a crunchy topping. To beat the Pune heat, you could opt for the refreshingly cool kiwi sorbet with coconut cream and matcha meringue.

Ukiyo

Ukiyo means ‘to live in the moment’. And this restaurant situated in swanky Ritz Carlton, does just that. Soft lighting and dulcet notes, set the tone for a luxurious evening ahead. The menu showcases how authentic Japanese cuisine is blended with a modern perspective. Choose from Okonomiyaki, Japanese savoury pancakes cooked on a teppan or the buttery robatas, Japanese barbecue featuring meat or veggies cooked over hot charcoal, mains like Japanese golden curry tofu, Gindara den miso comprising black cod miso and jalapenos or the creamy kimchi nabemono featuring Japanese kimchi and cream stew. Desserts also include Japanese options like matchamisu that translates to matcha tiramisu, signature Japanese cheesecake, Yuzu pie made with the Japanese citrus fruit, Yuzu.

Aafreen – Inspired Indian

Spread over an area of 1900 square feet, the restaurant is designed to offer a truly luxurious dining experience. Aesthetics of the window paintings are inspired from The Mandu Palace in Madhya Pradesh while the lampshades and the menu cover has been handpicked from the Sabyasachi collection. The crockery is also on point, designed by the National award winning artist, Keshari Nandan. The menu features small plates and comfort food concepts, created by a team of culinary experts led by Chef Vikram Khatri. For instance, the Paneer Tikka Carpaccio and Edamame and Sweet Potato Chaat are the perfect bite-sized snacks to start your meal. Choose from starters like chicken tikka and mutton galouti kebab and move over to the mains like the deconstructed butter chicken, paneer kofta and the signature dal makhani. Desserts feature Indian favourites like malai roll, kulfi and shahi tukda and are presented with a little drama, just like my malai roll that comes with an inverted rose and as we clap, the petals come off and adorn the top.

