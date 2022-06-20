From Tusshar Kapoor's Bachelor Dad to Emraan Hashmi's The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer, here is a lot of book recommendations for Father's Day.

As we celebrated Father’s Day on June 19, we bring you four amazing book recommendations. Each of these is a tribute to the love that fathers shower on their children, and the sacrifices they make to ensure that their children are happy, safe and healthy. All the books have been written by Bollywood dads but they will resonate with anyone who is a father, or wants to become a father, or is curious about the experience of fatherhood. While the authors are celebrities, what they share in common with other fathers is the wish to protect their children from harm, and to do everything in their capacity to help their children live comfortably.

Bachelor Dad: My Journey to Fatherhood and More (2022)

Published by Ebury Press, this heartfelt book is about actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor’s relationship with his son Laksshya. The author opens up about using “assistive reproductive procedures” to welcome a child into his life. The decision to become a father without getting married to a woman took a long time to make. Kapoor was not sure that his parents would be on board. Neither was he fully confident about his own ability to take care of another life.

This book shows how Kapoor sought information and advice from professionals and others who had embraced surrogacy as an option, spoke to his family, and got rid of self-doubt. The author shares his nervousness and excitement with readers. He writes about preparing the nursery for the baby, researching the right substitute for mother’s milk, shopping for baby clothes, learning to sanitise milk bottles and change diapers, and getting emotionally ready.

Kapoor delights in the little moments and milestones. He notes, “Bua Ekta took it upon herself to find a suitable name for the baby.” According to his sister’s numerologist, “the baby’s name had to begin with L or C.” Apparently, some of the names under consideration were Chintan, Lokesh and Lakshman but they decided on Laksshya, with a double ‘s’. His son turned seven in June 2022, and this book is a warm account of their journey together.

It is rare for single men in India to raise infants on their own, so Kapoor was quite worried about getting flak from the film industry and the media. He was surprised to be inundated with support. This book will bring hope to men in India who want to be fathers but do not wish to be married for whatever reason. Kapoor speaks of challenges with great honesty, apart from addressing all the responsibilities such as play dates, school admissions, parent-teacher meetings, extra-curricular activities, paediatrician visits, work-life balance, etc.

The Coward and the Sword (2021)

Actor-director-producer Jugal Hansraj, who has relocated from India to the United States of America, has written this beautiful novel woven around the adventures of a 16-year-old prince named Kadis who is the son of King Rissho from the Kingdom of Kofu. The prince derives his name from Hansraj’s son, who is called Sidak. Hansraj reversed the letters.

The book has been illustrated by Ruchi Shah, and published by HarperCollins India. It draws inspiration from Nichiren Buddhism, the faith practised by Hansraj and his family. The story champions the idea of finding courage within oneself to face any obstacles that arise in life instead of resorting to violent actions that feed into an endless loop of revenge and hatred.

King Rissho is proud to witness his son’s evolution from a meek creature into a brave person. He is relieved that the responsibility of the kingdom will pass into responsible hands after his death. His son might have appeared to be a coward but is far from one. Prince Kadis knows that true valour lies not in war but in honouring life, mending ties, and choosing peace. Hansraj hopes that his son Sidak will imbibe all of these noble qualities as he grows up.

The Big thoughts of little Luv (2020)

Producer-director Karan Johar, who moonlights as a talk show host, loves sharing photographs and videos of his children Yash and Roohi on social media. Two years ago, he wrote a cute picture book for children and their parents based on his own relationship with Yash and Roohi. This has been illustrated by Priya Kuriyan, and published by Juggernaut.

The two children in the book are named Luv and Kusha. This is an obvious reference to the Ramayana but there is one little twist in the tale. Unlike the epic poem, which has twin boys, Johar’s book features a brother and a sister because he wants to interrogate gender stereotypes. Luv is bewildered by the fact that he is treated differently from his sister Kusha. As a child, he has not gone through the conditioning that elders in his house have been subject to. Through Luv’s predicament, Johar invites adults to examine their own behaviour.

In his personal life, Johar wants to stick to tradition and subvert it. He does not reject the notion of family. He has tried to recreate it in a way that works for him. Reflecting on his own experience, he writes, “Look at our family. Do any of the old rules apply to us? I am a single man who had children through surrogacy. Our family unit is dad, grandparent and kids – pretty different from the ‘perfect’ family set-up of mom, dad, two kids and a dog, right?”

The Kiss of Life: How a Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer (2016)

Actor Emraan Hashmi, who had been known mostly for his smouldering screen presence for much of his career, shared another aspect of himself by writing this book about his son Ayaan’s journey with cancer. The actor’s four-year-old was diagnosed with “second-stage Wilms’ tumour, a type of cancer that affects the kidneys and typically occurs in children.”

On hearing this news, Hashmi’s world turned upside down and he had to quickly figure out – along with his wife Parveen – the best course of action that would save his son’s life. In this book, Hashmi bares his heart and recalls how he tried to make sense of it. It was hard to keep up a brave front through this shocking tragedy but he could not crumble before his own son.

The book has been published by Penguin Books. Hashmi co-wrote it with novelist Bilal Siddiqi. Read the book to find out how Ayaan coped with the changes occurring in his body. In choosing to write this deeply personal account, Hashmi has taken a step that would benefit many fathers especially those who blame themselves for anything that hurts their children. Ayaan’s experience with cancer taught his father not only about death but also about life.

Chintan Girish Modi is a journalist, commentator, and book reviewer