Fashion designer Anita Dongre’s Homage is a celebration of a core philosophy- a knowledge that every garment is honoured by its wearer.

Inspired by traditional art and architecture, and created for a muse who defies the pressure to either conform to or break free of societal expectations, fashion designer Anita Dongre’s ‘Homage’ is an ode to a rich architectural history that is at once shape-shifting and inclusive. The collection reinterprets motifs and details in a range of crafts and techniques including Bandhini and Benarasi.

‘Homage’ spotlights alchemical shapes and patterns that transcend time. The juxta positioned curves of architecture and their linear historic ruin are brought to life by Serena Jethmalani, a young lawyer whose passion lies in the intersection of law and human rights. The geometry and play of colour on ancient tiles are modelled by Tiana Taraporvala who uses music as a medium to make people feel an emotional catharsis through her stories. Etchings that tell forgotten but distinct stories shine in the light of Sara Tendulkar who has a deep passion for research in the biosciences. With her organisational skills and intuitive mind, she has contributed in the development of skincare products with an international company. Rhea Kuruvilla who recognises how the industry of art is heavily dominated by men, has made it her mission to advocate harder for female-identifying South Asian artists, curators, and critics- it is her energy that brings the pieces in this collection inspired by tangible reminders of lives past- the documented and undocumented to the present. Alaviaa Jaaferi, a fashion influencer, and entrepreneur lends her charm to highlight the transience of time- in architecture and human will. In each piece photographed the woman featured has chosen elements to customise her lehenga and make it her own– a service long cherished by Anita Dongre brides.

Anita Dongre’s stories with craft and bespoke services which include customisation make every piece uniquely personalised. Incorporating a special colour, a word or piece of text of shared meaning, or any elements that personalises a piece to its wearer has added to the special occasion each lehenga is chosen for. Adding a bride’s personal story to a signature design gives each piece a place in time. In ‘Homage’ the old and new step into the sun together, hand in hand.

Shot at the breath-taking Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, ‘Homage’ by Anita Dongre features handpainted Pichwai, signature gota patti, handwoven benarasi, and bandhani, in a rich palette of forest greens, blush pinks, fiery reds, sunset purples, and soothing creams and blues. Six Senses Fort Barwara made a natural choice for this display given a shared commitment to sustainability, treasuring of local craft and community.

Says Anita Dongre, “Homage is a true marriage of the old and the new in form and function, each of these intricately-detailed lehengas, tells a unique story of craft and culture. We worked with master artisans to recreate quintessential motifs in an array of crafts and colour, and shot with young women who are so deeply their own person. All of this against the beautiful backdrop of Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 14th-century fort sensitively restored through significant conservation efforts. The design of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years.”

