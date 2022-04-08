Young artist Disha Gandhi says, “Stories of Lord Krishna, Indian philosophy, and nature have been my inspiration to create those artworks.”

Disha Gandhi, 35-year-old artist from Mumbai feels that an artist is a preacher and a practitioner of his or her own thoughts who extracts meaning and deep ideas from situations and experiences in the given environment. “I am one such artist who has initially been shy and reluctant to share thought and visual ideas,” said Disha, a graduate of JJ Institute of Art, Mumbai in 2007. Her love to take art as a full-time profession struck her mind in 2016 when her fears shed and reluctance disappeared and visuals came out and since then there was no looking back.

“I wanted to be an artist since childhood. I wanted to be good in art like my art teacher and wanted to be like him. That’s how it all began,” she told Firstpost. Disha has been involved in various modern as well as traditional Indian art projects. Stories of Lord Krishna, Indian philosophy, and nature have been her inspiration to create those artworks. The experience of painting to me is so private and personal that spending time in quietude in my own space has allowed me to explore and satisfy my creative soul,” she said. Her creative serious art began in 2017, with a vision of providing customized artworks to niche clients from architects, interior designers, and art lovers. It gave rise to a ten-year-old idea called mindscapes, which she had conceptualized in her days at JJ. Her work is currently displayed at India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair that is back after almost a two-year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event is taking place at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, from 7th to 10th April 2022. Marking the sixth edition of the annual festival, this year will see a collection of art pieces and sculptures by modern, contemporary, and traditional Indian artists, connecting galleries, dealers, and buyers, with artists, interior designers, architects, and art connoisseurs. Talking about how the study of art and why it is important, Disha says “Indian art education must be upgraded with the use of technology. I have been interacting with a lot of students who come to the exhibition and their method of study is the same as mine, which was 15 years back.” She feels technology is yet to be adapted in overall art education. Her work is also being displayed at one of the ongoing Milan Fair. For her, producing art is a way to satisfy the creative soul of an artist.

“My current body of work aligns to the demanding genre of geometric abstraction and the works are conceived in two mediums- watercolour on paper and acrylic on canvas,” she added. Explaining more about the work that she displayed at the exhibition, she said, “I work with geometrical elements based on our Indian philosophical thought. I have displayed watercolour works on paper and 1 installation." For Disha, art is something that comes from within and the most important aspect of art for her is aesthetics. Talking about how the young generation is connecting with art, she said, “I feel the new generation is very much open-minded to new things. They are more accepting of new ideas and are respectful of different thinking. Fine art technology has entered the form of NFT and youngsters are the ones to use this platform. So, there is a huge scope for young buyers and young artists.”

Disha has been recording videos on various topics to educate about art to the general public which is available on Youtube and Instagram. “My sole purpose in doing so is to create more art lovers and gradually convert them to art buyers as that is the only way to support the artist and, in a way, preserve our culture,” she sums up.

