Books of the week: From short story collection The Demoness to Ghazala Wahab's Born A Muslim, our picks
Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.
We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every week, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!
For more of our weekly book recommendations, click here.
***
– FICTION
The Begum and the Dastan
By Tarana Husain Khan
Westland | Rs 499 | 280 pages
Writer Tarana Husain Khan’s novel, set in 1897 Sherpur, follows Feroza Begum who defies her family to attend the sawani celebrations at Nawab Shams Ali Khan’s Benazir Palace. There she’s kidnapped and detained in the Nawab’s harem, her husband is forced to divorce her, and her family disowns her. She reluctantly marries the Nawab and has to navigate life in the harem.
The Forest Beneath the Mountains
By Ankush Saikia
Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 328 pages
Writer Ankush Saikia’s book follows a man who returns to Assam after his mother’s death. 25 years ago, his father, a forest officer, was found dead in his jeep. Now with his mother’s passing, he learns startling details about his father’s life, and starts digging into past events, meeting people in what used to be the Chariduar reserve forest.
Read more about the book here.
– SHORT STORY ANTHOLOGIES
The Demoness: The Best Bangladeshi Stories, 1971-2021
Edited by Niaz Zaman
Aleph Book Company | Rs 799 | 328 pages
Retired professor Niaz Zaman’s collection celebrates 50 years of Bangladesh’s Independence with 27 stories about the country, from when it gained independence in 1971 to the present day. Stories include Kazi Nazrul Islam’s ‘The Demoness,’ Akhtaruzzaman Elias’ ‘The Raincoat,’ Shawkat Ali’s ‘The Final Resting Place,’ Hasan Azizul Huq’s ‘Nameless and Casteless,’ and more.
Read more about the book here.
Women Who Misbehave: Short Stories
By Sayantani Dasgupta
Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 208 pages
Creative Writing professor Sayantani Dasgupta writes about women who contain multitudes. In one, a woman spills a dangerous secret at a party to celebrate her friend’s wedding anniversary. In another, a group of girls mourns the loss of their mysterious neighbour. A daughter seeks to impress her father even as she escapes his reach. A wife weighs staying in her marriage, when her reality and the alternative are equally frightening.
Read more about the book here.
– POETRY
Jungle Nama
By Amitav Ghosh; illustrations by Salman Toor
HarperCollins India | Rs 699 | 88 pages
Author Amitav Ghosh’s book of verse, with illustrations by Salman Toor, is an adaptation of a story from the Bon Bibi legend, popular in the villages of the Sundarban. It follows the rich merchant Dhona, the poor boy Dukhey and his mother, the mighty spirit Dokkhin Rai, who appears to humans as a tiger Bon Bibi, the goddess of the forest, and her brother Shah Jongoli.
Read more about the book here. Read an interview with the author here.
– NON-FICTION
The Gopichand Factor: The Rise and Rise of Indian Badminton
By Abhijeet Kulkarni
Westland | Rs 399 | 224 pages
Sports journalist Abhijeet Kulkarni traces the history and rise of Indian badminton, from Prakash Padukone’s 1980 victory to Pullela Gopichand’s 2001 win. He focuses on the last decade as definingly transformative for the sport, with the rise of Gopichand and his champions including Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and more. He also assesses the challenges the sport faces as it continues to grow in the country.
Born A Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India
By Ghazala Wahab
Aleph Book Company | Rs 999 | 408 pages
Writer Ghazala Wahab’s book takes a look at how Islam is practised in India and the state of Indian Muslims, from socio-economic to intellectual growth and more. She traces the religion’s history from its revelation in Arabia in the seventh century to how it arrived in India through trade routes in the eight and ninth centuries. She also details how it evolved through the centuries to reach its present state.
Read more about the book here.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Intimate City: Looking anew at long-held feminist understandings of sex work, choice, consent and agency
It is evident that engagement with sex work has broadened feminists’ ideas of who should have ‘rights’; revealed women’s agency as being diverse and unruly; expanded and complicated conventional notions of choice and consent; and offered us another model of bodily autonomy.
Remembering Shovon Chowdhury: Power, and man's infinite capacity to abuse it, was the writer's great subject
Through his books and op-eds, Chowdhury parodied bureaucratic doublespeak, the Bengali obsession with Durga Puja pandals, the idiosyncrasies of middle-class India and pretty much anything else that took his fancy.
In Himalaya: A Human History, mountaineer Ed Douglas tells a captivating, timely story of the region
Douglas asks a pertinent question: “Why was it that stories about climbing Everest were far more common than stories about the people who lived in its shadow?”