Books of the week: From short story collection The Demoness to Ghazala Wahab's Born A Muslim, our picks

***

– FICTION

The Begum and the Dastan

By Tarana Husain Khan

Westland | Rs 499 | 280 pages

Writer Tarana Husain Khan’s novel, set in 1897 Sherpur, follows Feroza Begum who defies her family to attend the sawani celebrations at Nawab Shams Ali Khan’s Benazir Palace. There she’s kidnapped and detained in the Nawab’s harem, her husband is forced to divorce her, and her family disowns her. She reluctantly marries the Nawab and has to navigate life in the harem.

The Forest Beneath the Mountains

By Ankush Saikia

Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 328 pages

Writer Ankush Saikia’s book follows a man who returns to Assam after his mother’s death. 25 years ago, his father, a forest officer, was found dead in his jeep. Now with his mother’s passing, he learns startling details about his father’s life, and starts digging into past events, meeting people in what used to be the Chariduar reserve forest.

– SHORT STORY ANTHOLOGIES

The Demoness: The Best Bangladeshi Stories, 1971-2021

Edited by Niaz Zaman

Aleph Book Company | Rs 799 | 328 pages

Retired professor Niaz Zaman’s collection celebrates 50 years of Bangladesh’s Independence with 27 stories about the country, from when it gained independence in 1971 to the present day. Stories include Kazi Nazrul Islam’s ‘The Demoness,’ Akhtaruzzaman Elias’ ‘The Raincoat,’ Shawkat Ali’s ‘The Final Resting Place,’ Hasan Azizul Huq’s ‘Nameless and Casteless,’ and more.

Women Who Misbehave: Short Stories

By Sayantani Dasgupta

Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 208 pages

Creative Writing professor Sayantani Dasgupta writes about women who contain multitudes. In one, a woman spills a dangerous secret at a party to celebrate her friend’s wedding anniversary. In another, a group of girls mourns the loss of their mysterious neighbour. A daughter seeks to impress her father even as she escapes his reach. A wife weighs staying in her marriage, when her reality and the alternative are equally frightening.

– POETRY

Jungle Nama

By Amitav Ghosh; illustrations by Salman Toor

HarperCollins India | Rs 699 | 88 pages

Author Amitav Ghosh’s book of verse, with illustrations by Salman Toor, is an adaptation of a story from the Bon Bibi legend, popular in the villages of the Sundarban. It follows the rich merchant Dhona, the poor boy Dukhey and his mother, the mighty spirit Dokkhin Rai, who appears to humans as a tiger Bon Bibi, the goddess of the forest, and her brother Shah Jongoli.

– NON-FICTION

The Gopichand Factor: The Rise and Rise of Indian Badminton

By Abhijeet Kulkarni

Westland | Rs 399 | 224 pages

Sports journalist Abhijeet Kulkarni traces the history and rise of Indian badminton, from Prakash Padukone’s 1980 victory to Pullela Gopichand’s 2001 win. He focuses on the last decade as definingly transformative for the sport, with the rise of Gopichand and his champions including Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and more. He also assesses the challenges the sport faces as it continues to grow in the country.

Born A Muslim: Some Truths About Islam in India

By Ghazala Wahab

Aleph Book Company | Rs 999 | 408 pages

Writer Ghazala Wahab’s book takes a look at how Islam is practised in India and the state of Indian Muslims, from socio-economic to intellectual growth and more. She traces the religion’s history from its revelation in Arabia in the seventh century to how it arrived in India through trade routes in the eight and ninth centuries. She also details how it evolved through the centuries to reach its present state.

