Art has always been a medium to let out and artist Sonika Agarwal knows how to start the year by stirring cosmic energies through her artworks. A collection of 13 acrylic and watercolor paintings by artist Sonika Agarwal, will be showcased at the exhibition ‘Radiance of Cosmic Consciousness’ that evokes a deep and personal connection to the cosmic belief and energy, stirring the inner core of humanity and inviting us to contemplate the unity of light and dark, science and divinity, and the diversities present in our universe.

In a conversation with Firstpost, she says, “For over seven years I have been looking inwards to create these mystical paintings. The artworks are an X-ray vision of the Cosmos. They are about seeing the unseen, hearing the unheard – where the gross light vanishes into the radiance of the cosmos.”

Talking about Sonika’s artwork, art critic and curator Georgina Maddox, says, “Her paintings evoke a very personal and yet universal understanding of the Cosmic belief and energy that touches the inner core of humanity, shaking loose the weight of our own mundane existence with the power to embrace something larger, something that is both scientific and yet divine.”

Uday Jain, director at Dhoomimal Art Gallery, says “Alongside our endeavors to promote the Moderns, we are concerned with contemporary and emerging talent. Sonika Agarwal’s deep inward search for her identity and self reflects a unique style and approach. Emulating the glowing power of Cosmic energy she brings to her work an energy that moves beyond the ordinary.”

In the field since 15 years now, Sonika’s primary mediums include oil and acrylics on canvas, as well as charcoal and watercolors on paper. In the recent years, she has dedicated herself to refining her techniques through extended residencies in her studio, during which she also developed the series ‘Radiance of Cosmic Consciousness.’ In 2013, the artist was the recipient of National Stree Shakti Award by the former president of India Pranab Mukherjee on behalf of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. She is also the founder of A3 (All About Art) studio which organises art exhibitions and teaches children creative thinking and self-expression.

Here are some of Sonika’s artworks:

The artist’s paintings will be featured at Dhoomimal Gallery from January 6-10, 2023, 11 am to 7 pm onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.