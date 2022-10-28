Amish Tripathi needs no Introduction. All his fans need to know is that he’s is gearing up for his new book titled War of Lanka, the fourth in the Ram Chandra Series. The first three being Ram: Scion of Ikshvaku, Sita: Warrior of Mithila, and Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta. He spoke exclusively to CNBCTV18 and spilled the beans on the delay of the book and much more.

When asked about the delay, Tripathi said, “It did take a little longer as I had to tie up all the threads that were unveiled in the first three books of the series, which were in a multi-linear narrative. My apologies to my readers for the delay. I cherish their love for my books, even their tough love when they complain about delays.”

He was asked about how this book is going to be different from the first three. This is what the author replied, “The first three books of the Ram Chandra series were written in a multi-linear narrative; they began with the birth of the main characters — Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Raavan — and had a common ending, i.e., the kidnapping of Goddess Sita. The fourth book — War of Lanka — is where all the narratives merge into a common one. So this book tells the tale from the kidnapping of Goddess Sita to the death of Raavan and the return of the royal couple to Ayodhya.”

And when asked what he prefers between reading and listening to an audiobook, he said, “ I like both! I read in the mornings and before going to sleep. And I listen to audiobooks while walking or jogging. In fact, my latest book War of Lanka is also available on Audible as an audiobook. If you prefer an audiobook over reading, you should listen to it there.”

