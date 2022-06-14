Delhi-based dancer Geeta Chandran received the Nritya Perunjyothi award

On Sunday, 12 June 2022, at a glittering function in Chennai attended by almost the entire Bharatanatyam fraternity, renowned and veteran dancers Chitra Visweswaran and Lakshmi Vishwanathan received the prestigious NATYA KALANIDHI Awards for 2021 and 22 respectively.

Delhi-based dancer Geeta Chandran received the Nritya Perunjyothi award for 2021. A renowned artist and trend-setter in Bharatanatyam, the award recognized her invaluable contribution to dance in North India and beyond, and in developing a new pedagogic theory to teach Bharatanatyam to GenNext. Other awardees were Uma Anand and Rangashree Srinivas.

The scion of the traditional and esteemed Tanjavur family of dancers Guru Shri Kalyanasundaram Pillai delivered the Presidential address, and the eminent dancer Smt. Sudharani Raghupathy felicitated the awardees.

According to its President Smt. Roja Kanna, ABHAI (Association of Bharatanatyam Artists of India) is the apex body to safeguard the welfare of Bharatanatyam artists. It organizes regular workshops and had led to Covid relief activities during the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.