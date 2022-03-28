The 33-year-old politician, Raghav Chadha walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha took a walk down the fashion lane as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Chadha walked the ramp for his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Dressed in a leather jacket, paired with leather pants and matching shoes, he exuded confidence in his ramp debut. An orange belt with lining on shoulders in the same colour stood out in the otherwise all-black outfit. Actor Aparshakti Khurana also walked the ramp for Sachdeva, flaunting a grey suit with matching jogger pants, sports shoes and sported round glasses with chain. Benedict Cumberbatch

Chadha, one of AAP's top leaders, was recently nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha bypolls. He along with four other AAP nominees were elected unopposed to the Upper House on Thursday.

