Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy’s book His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 100 Anecdotes is an accessible biography of the Tibetan Buddhist leader who escaped from Chinese occupation in 1959 and has been living in India as a refugee along with his people.

Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, is back in the news with his three-day visit to the Himalayan region of Zanskar that kicked off on August 11. This comes shortly after India facilitated the Tibetan Buddhist monk’s travel to Ladakh where he spoke about Buddhist teachings on compassion and also reiterated his gratitude to India – and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in particular – for welcoming Tibetan refugees who fled China in 1959.

Those who are unfamiliar with the story of how the present Dalai Lama and his followers ended up in India might find it useful to pick up a new book called His Holiness the Dalai Lama in 100 Anecdotes, written by Arthy Muthanna Singh and Mamta Nainy. While it is not packed with the kind of research that is to be found in Rani Singh’s recent book An Officer and His Holiness (2020), it will not disappoint readers who are looking for something quick and accessible. I read it on my pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya a few weeks ago, and enjoyed it.

Singh and Nainy situate the protagonist of their non-fiction book in a lineage so that readers can appreciate his cultural, religious and political significance for Tibetan Buddhists. The authors explain how the idea of rebirth is central to understanding why there have been 14 Dalai Lamas, why each one predicts the arrival of the next, and how a reincarnated lama is found. Those who reject the notion of rebirth but are intrigued by the literary genre of magical realism could enjoy this book for its prophecies, visions, oracles and omens.

This book is published by Penguin Random House. Each anecdote in it fits neatly on a page. Some of these are accompanied by minimalistic illustrations by Aniruddha Mukherjee and Charulata Mukherjee. The book ends with a timeline of significant events in the protagonist’s life, a list of all the 14 th Dalai Lamas so far – beginning with Gedun Drupa (1391-1474) – and a reading list for those who want to know more from the spiritual or historical standpoint.

Before he came to be known as His Holiness, or even Tenzin Gyatso, he was called Lhamo Thondup. He was born in the village of Taktser in 1935. The authors write, “The baby’s birth was auspicious for his family, as his father recovered from a fatal illness soon after his birth. He was named Lhamo Thondup, which means ‘the wish-fulfilling goddess’ in Tibetan.”

Singh and Nainy offer charming descriptions of his early years, much before he won the Nobel Peace Prize. Apart from demanding his father’s seat at the head of the table, he was “obsessed” with Lhasa – the capital of Tibet. The authors write, “He would pack his things in a bag as if he was about to go on a long journey. He would then straddle a windowsill, pretending that he was on horseback and exclaim, ‘I’m going to Lhasa! I’m going to Lhasa’.”

It is worth noting that this book subtly introduces an interfaith angle in the narrative. After Lhamo was recognized as the successor to the 13 th Dalai Lama, the arrangements for taking him from Taktser to Lhasa were disrupted by a Chinese warlord named Ma Bufang. The authors note, “After 18 months of negotiations between the Tibetan government and Ma Bufang, the matter was finally revolved and Lhamo was allowed to travel to Lhasa. A group of wealthy Muslims were going on a pilgrimage to Mecca through India, and they agreed to escort the boy to Lhasa. On this journey, young Lhamo was accompanied by his family.

The book tries to humanize the 14 th Dalai Lama even as it acknowledges that Tibetans consider him an incarnation of the bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara. It celebrates his fascination with “a model construction toy set” that was a gift from a British representative attending his coronation ceremony. When his new home – the Potala Palace – seemed large and scary in comparison to the humble abode he previously lived in, he found “instant comfort” in looking at “a little mouse who would come down to drink butter from the butter lamps each night.” The book also highlights his interest in science, and curiosity about watches and telescopes.

How did the Communist Party of China manage to occupy Tibet? Why did Tenzin Gyatso become a head of state at the age of 15? What was his first meeting with Chairman Mao like? Why did he not seek political asylum in India in 1956 when he was visiting Bodh Gaya for the celebration of the 2500th anniversary of the Buddha’s enlightenment? How did the Chinese premier Zhou Enlai try to trick him? Why did he decide to escape in 1959? The book answers all these questions satisfactorily, without overwhelming the reader with information.

The authors place themselves in the shoes of their protagonist, and attempt to understand what he might have gone through. They write, “The Dalai Lama took one last look – would he ever come back to his beloved palace? Would he ever be allowed to? There was no time to think. As the leader and spiritual head of his people, he had to get out of his beloved Tibet if he was to stay alive and lead them.” The perilous journey across the Himalayas on pony- back, foot and yak-back, along with his entourage, has been described in a chilling manner.

Singh and Nainy go on to write about the hospitality that he received in India, the establishment of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamsala, his deep respect for M.K. Gandhi, his meetings with Baba Amte and Mother Teresa, and his adoption of the “Middle Way Approach” to resolve the issues between Tibet and China in a peaceful manner.

However, this book chooses to overlook the fact that this approach is rejected by many Tibetans themselves. The Dalai Lama asks for autonomy but they want full independence. Interestingly, the book showers praise on him for being a champion of gender equality within the Tibetan Buddhist monastic system but it overlooks the role that Tibetan nuns have played in pushing him to address the challenges that they face in terms of access to opportunities.

Despite these gaps, it is a book that deserves to be read widely. It is a remarkable effort.

Chintan Girish Modi is a writer, journalist and educator who tweets @chintan_writing

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram