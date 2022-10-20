After two years of being forced online by the pandemic, the 11th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) is back with a physical edition that showcases the latest and finest indie films from India and around the world. A large contingent of filmmakers will attend DIFF to present their films, and the programme also includes masterclasses and workshops.

DIFF will be held once again at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), a short walk from the main square of McLeod Ganj. Along with TIPA’s newly built auditorium, two of PictureTime’s revolutionary mobile digital cinemas will serve as the screening venues. All venues will be equipped with state-of-the-art digital facilities to ensure the highest quality possible.

Festival Director Ritu Sarin said, “We’re so excited to announce our line-up! As we come out of two years of Covid, we’ve had a bumper crop of amazing new films from across India and the world to select from. It’s been a really difficult challenge for our selection team to sift through so many fine films and we’ve had many long discussions and debates before deciding on the final programme. We’re looking forward to once again welcoming audiences and filmmakers to live, breathe, and talk cinema for a few days in the beautiful surroundings of McLeod Ganj!”

This year’s line-up of Indian features include: Adh Chanani Raat (Crescent Night) by Gurvinder Singh; Cannes Film Festival Golden Eye Award Winner, All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen; Dharti Latar Re Horo (Tortoise Under the Earth) by Shishir Jha; Dhuin by Achal Mishra; Dostojee by Prasun Chatterjee; Jhini Bini Chadariya (The Brittle Thread) by Ritesh Sharma; Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man) by Abhinandan Banerjee; Pedro by Natesh Hegde; Shankar’s Fairies by Irfana Majumdar; Taangh (Longing) by Bani Singh); Urf (a.k.a) by Geetika Narang Abbasi; and Watch Over Me by Farida Pacha.

International highlights include: A New Old Play (China, 2021) by Qiu Jiongjiong; Neighbours (Switzerland, Iraq, Syria, 2021) by Mano Khalil; Rehana (Bangladesh, Singapore, Qatar, 2021) by Abdullah Mohammed Saad; The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic, 2021) by Florence Miailhe; Dear Future Children (Germany, UK, Austria, 2021) by Franz Böhm; Flee (Denmark, France, Norway, Sweden, 2021) by Jonas Poher Rasmussen; The Silence of the Mole (Guatemala, 2021) by Anais Taracena; and The Territory (Brazil, Denmark, USA, 2022) by Alex Pritz.

DIFF’s 2022 lineup also includes shorts, animation, and children’s films. The shorts selection has been curated by filmmaker Umesh Kulkarni, who has been a DIFF participant and supporter from its very first edition. DIFF’s Young Adults Programme is curated by Children’s Media Specialist, Monica Wahi, who has been selecting films for DIFF for several years.

For audiences who cannot attend the physical edition of DIFF this year, a digital edition of DIFF 2022 will go online from 7 to 13 November with a truncated lineup. Only those films that have given DIFF permission for online screenings will be available to view for our audiences. Passes and more details will be available soon.