Latest updates: India hosted the welcome reception at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering with ministers, business leaders and celebrities in attendance. More than 130 participants from India would be attending the meeting of the rich and the powerful where the official sessions would kick off with the opening plenary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is hosting a welcome reception for world leaders, where it will showcase business opportunities in India in addition to country's heritage and cuisine. India will also be hosting a yoga session to highlight the country's soft power on the global stage, The Times of India reported.
The prime minister is accompanied by six Union ministers, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Dharmendra Pradhan, MJ Akbar and Jitendra Singh.
Besides, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, over 100 CEOs will also accompany Modi. This will take Indian delegation's total to 129 — the fourth highest after the US (780), the UK (266) and Switzerland (233 people). China will have 118 participants.
Ahead of the meeting, Modi, in a series of tweets with the hashtag #Indiameansbusiness, announced his agenda for the five-day global event.The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2018 is taking place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the summit. It is the first time since 1997 that an Indian prime minister is attending the Davos summit
According to WEF's 'Readiness for the future of production report', India, with total manufacturing value of $420 billion in 2016, is fifth largest manufacturer in the world with over 7 percent per year growth on average. The country's total manufacturing value accounts for 12-15 percent of the total global value. "Home to the second-largest population in the world and one of the fastest growing economies, the demand for Indian manufactured products is rising. India has room for improvement across the drivers of production, except for demand environment where is ranks in the top 5," the WEF said.
Superstar Shahrukh Khan has also been invited for the mega event to talk about 'women empowerment' and its significance for India.
(With PTI inputs)
Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 11:15 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 12:26 PM
Highlights
Meanwhile, avalanche alert in Switzerland
Meanwhile, Switzerland went on avalanche alert on Monday as fresh snow smothered much of the Alps a day before the World Economic Forum gets under way. A bulletin from the SLF Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research in Davos showed a broad band of the mountainous country under Level 5 avalanche danger, the highest on a 1-5 scale.
"Fresh snow and snow drift accumulations are prone to triggering (avalanches). Until late in the night a large number of natural avalanches are to be expected," it said. Snow slides could be deep and large, it added, posing danger to exposed settlements and transit routes. The accumulation of snow was the highest since 1999.
Modi in Switzerland
Watch: Executive director of WEF Klaus Schwab welcome address
Modi first prime minister in 2 decades to attend WEF
Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades, the last one being HD Deve Gowda in 1997. Moreover, at least 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
RECAP: WEF meet opens with Pope's message
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweets
Modi to address opening plenary at 3.45 pm (IST)
RECAP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss president Alain Berset
Remember, the World Bank too had projected a higher GDP growth for India. Its 2018 Global Economics Prospect (GEP) projects India's GDP growth to pick up to 7.3 percent in 2018-19 and to 7.5 percent for the next two years. Foreigners appear to be more optimistic about India growth story than Indians. Only time will tell whose predictions come true. For now, the IMF forecast is a gift to Modi in Davos.
Selfie with Elton and Blanchett: Reasons why Shah Rukh is in Davos
Shahrukh Khan was at his wittiest best here today when he asked actress Cate Blanchet for a selfie publicly and immediately quipped that it may leave his children embarrassed, sending the audience into peals of laughter.
Khan is at the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit here to receive the Crystal award along with Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John. Receiving the award, Khan applauded Blanchett — who was honoured with the award just before him -- for being the queen of billions of hearts, including his own.
He talked extensively about his social initiative, which he has named after his father, and the reason for the same. He was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India". Earlier in the day, he also posed in his signature open arm style right after reaching Davos.
Khan is the founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.
Today's Guide at WEF 2018 in Davos
Davos gets underway in earnest on Tuesday with addresses from the leaders of India and Canada, as well as a session on ending sexual harassment.
0830 GMT: Meet the Co-Chairs of the Annual Meeting: Seven women are leading the week’s discussions, from the Prime Minister of Norway to the CEO of IBM.
1015 GMT: Opening Plenary with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India: Find out what lies ahead for the world’s fastest growing major economy.
1300 GMT: An Insight, An Idea with Cate Blanchet: The actor and Crystal Award winner will share her thoughts on building a world of solidarity.
1400 GMT: An Insight, An Idea with Shah Rukh Khan: The “King of Bollywood” and Crystal Award winner will talk about women’s empowerment in India.
1430 GMT: Gender, Power and Stemming Sexual Harassment: The Vice-President of Microsoft joins Canada’s Minister of Women and other leaders.
1630 GMT: Special Address by Justin Trudeau: Canada’s Prime Minister will share his thoughts on the role of business and empowering women.
Shah Rukh Khan and Switzerland
WATCH: IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Davos
What will happen to the global economy in 2018? Where will global growth come from? Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is in Davos to discuss the findings of the latest update to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook. "Gobal growth has been accelerating since 2016, and all signs point to a continuing strengthening of this growth", says IMF head Christine Lagarde, as the session gets going.
There is also uncertainty in the year ahead, due to public sector vulnerability and a troubling increase in debt in many countries. "It is when the sun is shining that you want to repair the roof," says Lagarde. Despite the heavy snow in Davos, now is the time for world leaders to fix their roof. She then gives three reasons why.
India remains the world's fastest growing major economy, with a projected growth rate of 7.4 percent, ahead of China at 6.6 percent.
How can life be improved across continent
Ahead of the Annual Meeting, European Ministers of Culture were invited by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, to an informal conference in Davos.
Alongside the President, and Professor Klaus Schwab, the ministers called for a new concept of high-quality Baukultur.
Their discussions focused on how quality of life could be improved across the continent.
India gets shot in the arm by IMF: World body pegs India's growth by 7.4% in next fiscal year
India also got a thumbs up from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, which reaffirmed that India's economy is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the next fiscal year.
The IMF reaffirmed that India's economy is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent in the next fiscal year, regaining the rank of the world's fastest-growing large economy as China slows down.
Like India's improving economic performance, the global economy was also on the uptick, estimated to have grown by 3.7 per cent last year and forecast to grow this year and the next by 3.9 per cent, according to the Fund's World Economic Outlook Update.
Yoga training sessions at Davos
In a first at the WEF summit, India would also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture.
'Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos'
Modi's roundtable with CEOs at Davos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roundtable meeting with the CEOs of top global companies before his keynote address at the plenary session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday morning.
India also got a thumbs up from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, which reaffirmed that India's economy is projected to grow by 7.4 percent in the next fiscal year.
RECAP: Modi hosts roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies
Modi in Switzerland
Watch: Executive director of WEF Klaus Schwab welcome address
Modi first prime minister in 2 decades to attend WEF
Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades, the last one being HD Deve Gowda in 1997. Moreover, at least 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.
RECAP: WEF meet opens with Pope's message
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra tweets
Modi to address opening plenary at 3.45 pm (IST)
RECAP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swiss president Alain Berset
Selfie with Elton and Blanchett: Reasons why Shah Rukh is in Davos
Today's Guide at WEF 2018 in Davos
Shah Rukh Khan and Switzerland
WATCH: IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Davos
How can life be improved across continent
India gets shot in the arm by IMF: World body pegs India's growth by 7.4% in next fiscal year
Yoga training sessions at Davos
'Narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos'
Modi's roundtable with CEOs at Davos
