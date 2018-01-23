WEF Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution proposed in Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The next World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution is being proposed to be set up in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Fadnavis made the announcement from Davos.

"It was amazing to know about the next @wef Centre of Fourth Industrial Revolution being proposed at Mumbai! This centre would be about science & technology based policies for the benefit of society creating a global hub of expertise, knowledge sharing and collaboration with special focus on robotics, artificial intelligence, application of technology like drones for agriculture," the chief minister tweeted.

As per the WEF website, one such centre is in San Fransisco.

Fadnavis also met Sean de Cleene, Head of the Food Security initiatives, WEF.

"We discussed upscaling of value chains through public private partnership to cover 25 lakh farmers, encourage innovations, use of drones, better connect with banks, financing as per actual cropping pattern and better insurance facilities," he said in another tweet.

The discussion revolved around food security, environmental sustainability and economic opportunity for sustainable agriculture, the chief minister added.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the MagneticMaharashtra Pavilion at Davos and discussed various issues with him, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also congratulated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was honoured with Crystal Award at WEF.

"Congratulations Shahrukh Khan for the 24th Annual #CrystalAward by WEF for your work for acid attack victors through Meer Foundation!" he tweeted.