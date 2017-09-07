Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif admits his country must crack down on terror groups, but T&C apply

Just days after the BRICS nations came together and named terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which operate from Pakistani soil in a joint declaration, foreign minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged that his country needs to rein in terror outfits to avoid "embarrassment" on the global stage, according to several media reports.

"We need to tell our friends that we have improved our house. We need to bring our house in order to prevent facing embarrassment on the international level," Asif reportedly told Geo News.

Hindustan Times reported that Asif further said that Pakistan could no longer afford to "test" its friends such as China on the issue of counter-terrorism as the world had changed drastically. “We must make a clean break from our past,” he added, alluding to the militant outfits which gained influence after Pakistan joined American-led efforts to fight Soviet troops in Afghanistan in the 1980s, the report quoted Asif as saying.

'We need to accept historical facts'

"I am not making any political statement... we cannot afford to shut our eyes on activities of these organisations in our country. If we continue to do that we will always face such embarrassments," he added, according to a report in The Times of India. "We've no stakes involved but are only carrying the baggage of our past follies. We cannot correct ourselves as long as we do not accept historical facts," he said, according to the report.

The timing of Asif's remarks is instructive, coming on the eve of his trip to Beijing. Asif is expected to review bilateral relations and attempt to drum up support for Pakistan, which is facing ever increasing pressure to act against terrorist organisations.

Yes, but...

However, Asif was sure to lace his comments with caveats. The Indian Express reported that Asif insisted that the BRICS declaration could not be considered China's official stance, as China was merely one of the countries who made up the group.

The inclusion of these terror outfits is considered a setback to Pakistan, as Beijing, considered to be an 'all-weather' friend, had previously succeeded in blocking the names of these outfits at last year's summit, according to The Indian Express report.

The minister also rejected the idea that terrorism was being carried out from Pakistani soil. "We will have to convince the world that Pakistan has nothing to do with the terror," he added.

With inputs from PTI