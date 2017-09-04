BRICS Summit 2017: Joint Declaration names terror outfits JeM, LeT; Modi, Xi pitch for sustainable development

In a first in the nine years of BRICS' existence, the five-nation economic grouping on Monday named Pakistan-based terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in its joint declaration, while asking all states to prevent terror activities from their soil and curb terror financing.

The joint declaration, which was issued at end of the Plenary Session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen, called upon the international community to establish a "genuinely broad" international counter-terrorism coalition. BRICS is a five-member group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It reaffirmed that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable and sought expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations.

At a restricted session of the BRICS leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also articulated India's position on the issue and offered to host a conference on de-radicalisation.

In the BRICS declaration, the grouping deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

It stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.

"We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates including the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, LeT, JeM, TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the BRICS declaration said.

The BRICS also called upon all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories.

"We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard," it said.

"We call upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, which should include countering radicalisation, recruitment, movement of terrorists including foreign terrorist fighters, and blocking sources of financing terrorism," said the declaration.

The challenges identified by it included containing the supply of weapons and drug trafficking, and dismantling terrorist bases, and countering misuse of the internet including social media by terrorist entities.

"We are committed to prevent and counter the growing spread of terrorist narratives, and to tackle all sources, techniques and channels of terrorist financing," it said.

Highlighting the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing and countering terrorism, the grouping emphasised on the necessity to develop international cooperation, in accordance with the principles of international law, including that of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs.

Modi meets Putin

Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin also held a bilateral meeting in on the sidelines of the summit and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially in the oil and natural gas sector.

Had a fruitful discussion with President Putin. We discussed various aspects of India-Russia relations.

A partnership based on a common global vision & shared democratic values. PM @narendramodi engages with Brazilian President

The meeting between Modi and Putin came three months after they met in St Petersburg for the annual India-Russia summit, and later at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Astana in the same month where India was made a permanent member of the organisation.

"The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. Putin recalled the prime minister's visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

Kumar said that during the Modi-Putin meeting several bilateral issues were discussed like the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector.

The two leaders also discussed how they should work together to promote trade and investment, he added. During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed cultural exchanges.

After his bilateral meeting with Putin, Modi also held a similar meeting with Brazilian president Michel Temer on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi at the Plenary Session

Modi sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur growth, saying that the bloc has developed a robust framework for cooperation and contributed to the stability in a world "drifting towards uncertainty".

Addressing the Plenary Session of the summit, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of cooperation among BRICS nations. "BRICS has developed a robust framework for cooperation; contribute stability and growth in a world drifting towards uncertainty. Our endeavours today touch diverse areas of agriculture, culture, environment, energy, sports and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)," he said.

He also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

The prime minister said that a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support sustainable development goals.

Modi also urged central banks of the member nations to further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement of the grouping and the International Monetary Fund.

PM @narendramodi begins his statement at Plenary Session by thanking President Xi for warm reception & excellent organisation of the Summit.

The prime minister also emphasised the need to accelerate track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management.

Modi asserted that the grouping was in a "mission-mode" to eradicate poverty and ensure health care, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy and education. Modi said women's empowerment programmes were "productivity multipliers" that mainstream women in nation building.

Xi Jinping presses for greater cooperation between BRICS nations

During his opening remarks at the summit, Chinese president Xi Jinping said that China will provide $76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another $4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank (NDB).

Calling on the five-nation grouping to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development, Xi said that BRICS countries should make economic globalisation open and inclusive, and beneficial to all.

"I wish to announce here that China will launch the economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS countries with 500 million yuan (about $76 million at the current exchange rates) for the first term to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation in economic and trade field."

Xi also said that China will contribute $4 million for the New Development Bank (NDB) setup by the BRICS countries.

"We need to make the international order more just and equitable. Our ever closer ties require that we five countries play more active in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved," he said.

On the broader future role for BRICS, Xi said the grouping should speak in one voice and jointly present solutions to issues concerning international peace and development.

"This meets the expectation of the international community and will help safeguard our common interests," he said.

"We should remain committed to multilateralism and basic norms governing international relations, work for new type of international relations and foster peace and stable environment of all countries," Xi said.

The grouping should endeavour to promote practical economic cooperation, he added.

