Narendra Modi at East Asia Summit LIVE: PM, leaders of members countries arrive as 12th edition begins

On the invitation of Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India at the 15th India-ASEAN Summit and 12th East Asia Summit on Tuesday in Manila, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, as the event is officially known, is an international trade meet in which India holds dialogue with the ASEAN nations to celebrate New Delhi's diplomatic relations with these countries.
"At the 15th India-ASEAN Summit, the prime minister and ASEAN Leaders will review the commemorative activities undertaken in 2017 to mark the 25 years of India's dialogue partnership with ASEAN, as well as review the broad spectrum of India-ASEAN cooperation in all its aspects," the foreign ministry statement said.
The statement mentioned that trade between India and ASEAN nations stood at $71 billion in 2016-17, and comprises 10.85 percent of India’s total trade with the world. "Early conclusion of a balanced Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will further boost our trade and investment ties with the region," it said.
The East Asia Summit, the first edition of which was held in Malaysia in 2005, is a forum held annually by leaders of 18 countries including the ASEAN nations, India, US, and Russia.
The participating members of the 12th East Asia Summit are Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, US, and Vietnam.
"India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges," the foreign ministry statement said.
"At the 12th East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, non-proliferation, irregular migration, etc. The leaders are also expected to accept declarations on countering the spread of terrorist narratives, anti-money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, and poverty alleviation," it added.
Following the East Asia Summit on Tuesday, Modi would be also attending a 'leaders' meeting' on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations.
With inputs from agencies
Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 01:33 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 01:35 pm
Highlights
Recap: Narendra Modi says India-US relationship goes beyond mutual interest
The relationship between India and the US goes beyond mutual interest and can be beneficial for Asia and the humanity at large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Donald Trump on Monday, who described him as a "friend" who is "doing a great job".
Modi's comments came ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit here during which the two leaders discussed a range of key issues including defence and security.
"The relations between India and the US are growing... and I also feel that the relationship between India and the US is not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. We are working together for the interest, for the future of Asia and for the humanity as a whole in the world," Modi said.
China factor loomed large during meeting with Malcolm Turnbull
In the meeting with Turnbull, Modi is also understood to have discussed convergence of strategic interest of both the countries in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's aggressive military posturing in the region.
Officials of India, Australia, the US and Japan had met on Sunday to give shape to the proposed quadrilateral to pursue their common security interest in the region.
India-US relationship will get stronger under Donald Trump administration, says White House
The India-US relationship is going to get stronger and better under the Trump administration in a wide range of areas, including regional security issues, trade and economy, terrorism, a senior White House official has said.
"India is a natural ally of the United States, because of the shared commitment to democracy and to counter-terrorism, and because the region is so vital to the US security," Raj Shah, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, told a group of Indian reporters on Monday.
India, Philippines sign deals on defence, agariculture co-operation
MEA's secretary (East), Preeti Saran said the pact on defence cooperation was a significant outcome as it will boost cooperation in various spheres including in the areas of logistics. The other pacts will facilitate deeper cooperation in areas of agriculture and micro and small industries.
Terrorism is a common threat to India and Philippines
Identifying terrorism as a major threat facing the two countries and the region, the two leaders also resolved to expand bilateral cooperation to effectively deal with the challenge.
"Both the leaders said scourge of terrorism has to be dealt with effectively. It is a very important outcome," Secretary (East) in the exernal affairs ministry Preeti Saran told reporters.
Narendra Modi met Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 12th East Asia Summit
India has a trade surplus with Philippines
Trade between India and the Philippines currently stands at $1.981 billion in 2016-17. India’s exports to the Philippines amount to $1487 million and imports worth $494 million. The fact that India formally signed the Trade in Services & Trade in Investments Agreement with ASEAN in 2014 is anticipated to further boost these figures.
Narendra Modi first PM to visit country in 36 years
The relevance of meeting with Duterte stems from the fact that Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit the Philippines in over 36 years. This meeting between the two leaders comes in the backdrop of cordial relations between the two nations.
Read: Indian community in Philippines
Demonetisation, Aadhaar linking helped formalise Indian economy: Modi
Modi said that demonetisation coupled with measures like linking of the Aadhaar number with bank accounts has led to formalisation of a big part of the Indian economy.
"We are using our unique ID system in financial transactions and taxation for this purpose and the results are already visible."
"These steps, coupled with demonetisation of high value notes, has resulted in fomalising a large part of our economy. The number of new tax payers filing income tax returns has more than doubled. Digital transactions have increased by 34 percent as we march together to a less-cash economy," he said.
RECAP: Narendra Modi pushes for more India-ASEAN trade partnership
The trade ties between India and ASEAN are on an upswing and both sides want to further boost the trade and investment cooperation.
"The 'Act East' policy of my government puts this region at the centre of our engagement. We have exceptionally good political and people-to-people relations with each and every country in the ASEAN region," he said.
The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over $3.8 trillion.
Investment from ASEAN to India has been over $70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 percent of India’s total FDI. He listed a host of infrastructural projects currently under consideration, while inviting investors from the ASEAN nations to boost regional cooperation for mutual growth.
He said India is organising an ASEAN–India Connectivity Summit in New Delhi next month with ministers, officials and business representatives from all ASEAN countries. India is also organising an ASEAN–India Commemorative Summit of ASEAN leaders in January next year.
RECAP: Narendra Modi highlights India's improvement in global economic indices
India has climbed 30 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index this year. It is the biggest jump by any country this year and a recognition of India's long term reform trajectory.
And, the world is taking notice:
A look back at the diplomatic ties between India and Philippines
Narendra Modi meets new New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
Had productive meeting with Narendra Modi, tweets Malcolm Turnbull
Narendra Modi's itinerary for the day
09:00: Meeting with PM of Australia; 1000 Meeting with PM of Vietnam
10:30: Meeting with PM of Japan
11:15: Meeting with Sultan of Brunei;
11:30: Meeting with PM of New Zealand;
13:30: 12th East Asia Summit;
15:45: RCEP Leader's Meetings;
17:00: 15th ASEAN India Summit;
19:10: Enplane for Delhi
(Manila Local time)
Narendra Modi hails the commonalities between India and Philippines
Speaking at the ASEAN Summit on Monday, Modi said:
There is a lot that India and the Philippines share in common:
• We are both pluralistic societies and vibrant democracies.
• Our economies are among the fastest growing economies in the world.
• We have large, young and aspiring populations that are innovative and entreprsing.
• The Philippines is a services power house just as India is.
And, just as in India, here in Philippines also, the government wants to see change, bring about inclusive growth, Develop infrastructure, and fight corruption. No wonder so many of our top IT companies have invested here. They are creating thousands of jobs and promoting the Philippines services sector world-wide.
India and ASEAN hold regular dialogues
"India and ASEAN have 30 dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit and 7 Ministerial meetings in Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, Environment, Renewable Energy and Telecommunications," an MEA press release said.
Narendra Modi met Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
Modi holds bilateral talks with Shizo Abe
India marks 25 years of being a dialogue partner with ASEAN
"At the 15th ASEAN-India Summit, Modi and ASEAN Leaders will review the commemorative activities undertaken in 2017 to mark the 25 years of India's dialogue partnership with ASEAN as well as review the broad spectrum of ASEAN-India cooperation in all its aspects," a 9 November MEA communique said.
ASEAN a key trade partner for India
According to the MEA, trade between India and ASEAN nations stood at $71 billion in 2016-17, and comprises 10.85 percent of India’s total trade with the world.
Participating members of the 12th East Asia Summit
Modi to also attend meeting on RCEP
Security concerns to top agenda during 12th East Asia Summit
"At the 12th East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, non-proliferation, irregular migration, etc. The leaders are also expected to accept declarations on countering the spread of terrorist narratives, anti-money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, and poverty alleviation," a ministry of external affairs communique added.
Prime Minister to also attend 15th India-ASEAN Summit today
Modi to attend 12th edition of the East Asia Summit today
13:35 (IST)
Modi attends 12th East Asia Summit
13:24 (IST)
12th East Asia Summit begins in Manila
13:00 (IST)
US-Japan-India-Australia quadrilateral effective counterweight to China, but foolhardy to underestimate Beijing
China is not naive as to not understand that the United States is the sole military superpower in the world and outspends the next 26 countries in its annual defence budget. Besides, China has a flourishing trade with all four 'quad' countries, often with huge surpluses, which could come under question if it flexes its muscles. All four countries collectively putting pressure on China to balance out the trade could be their next move as they consolidate the gains.
Read full analysis here
12:49 (IST)
Recap: Narendra Modi says India-US relationship goes beyond mutual interest
The relationship between India and the US goes beyond mutual interest and can be beneficial for Asia and the humanity at large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Donald Trump on Monday, who described him as a "friend" who is "doing a great job".
Modi's comments came ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit here during which the two leaders discussed a range of key issues including defence and security.
"The relations between India and the US are growing... and I also feel that the relationship between India and the US is not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. We are working together for the interest, for the future of Asia and for the humanity as a whole in the world," Modi said.
12:45 (IST)
China factor loomed large during meeting with Malcolm Turnbull
In the meeting with Turnbull, Modi is also understood to have discussed convergence of strategic interest of both the countries in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's aggressive military posturing in the region.
Officials of India, Australia, the US and Japan had met on Sunday to give shape to the proposed quadrilateral to pursue their common security interest in the region.
12:40 (IST)
India-US relationship will get stronger under Donald Trump administration, says White House
The India-US relationship is going to get stronger and better under the Trump administration in a wide range of areas, including regional security issues, trade and economy, terrorism, a senior White House official has said.
"India is a natural ally of the United States, because of the shared commitment to democracy and to counter-terrorism, and because the region is so vital to the US security," Raj Shah, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, told a group of Indian reporters on Monday.
12:24 (IST)
India, Philippines sign deals on defence, agariculture co-operation
MEA's secretary (East), Preeti Saran said the pact on defence cooperation was a significant outcome as it will boost cooperation in various spheres including in the areas of logistics. The other pacts will facilitate deeper cooperation in areas of agriculture and micro and small industries.
12:21 (IST)
Terrorism is a common threat to India and Philippines
Identifying terrorism as a major threat facing the two countries and the region, the two leaders also resolved to expand bilateral cooperation to effectively deal with the challenge.
"Both the leaders said scourge of terrorism has to be dealt with effectively. It is a very important outcome," Secretary (East) in the exernal affairs ministry Preeti Saran told reporters.
12:17 (IST)
Narendra Modi met Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 12th East Asia Summit
12:06 (IST)
India has a trade surplus with Philippines
Trade between India and the Philippines currently stands at $1.981 billion in 2016-17. India’s exports to the Philippines amount to $1487 million and imports worth $494 million. The fact that India formally signed the Trade in Services & Trade in Investments Agreement with ASEAN in 2014 is anticipated to further boost these figures.
12:05 (IST)
Narendra Modi first PM to visit country in 36 years
The relevance of meeting with Duterte stems from the fact that Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit the Philippines in over 36 years. This meeting between the two leaders comes in the backdrop of cordial relations between the two nations.
11:55 (IST)
Read: Indian community in Philippines
11:48 (IST)
Demonetisation, Aadhaar linking helped formalise Indian economy: Modi
Modi said that demonetisation coupled with measures like linking of the Aadhaar number with bank accounts has led to formalisation of a big part of the Indian economy.
"We are using our unique ID system in financial transactions and taxation for this purpose and the results are already visible."
"These steps, coupled with demonetisation of high value notes, has resulted in fomalising a large part of our economy. The number of new tax payers filing income tax returns has more than doubled. Digital transactions have increased by 34 percent as we march together to a less-cash economy," he said.
11:44 (IST)
RECAP: Narendra Modi pushes for more India-ASEAN trade partnership
The trade ties between India and ASEAN are on an upswing and both sides want to further boost the trade and investment cooperation.
"The 'Act East' policy of my government puts this region at the centre of our engagement. We have exceptionally good political and people-to-people relations with each and every country in the ASEAN region," he said.
The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people, which is one fourth of the global population and their combined GDP has been estimated at over $3.8 trillion.
Investment from ASEAN to India has been over $70 billion in the last 17 years accounting for more than 17 percent of India’s total FDI. He listed a host of infrastructural projects currently under consideration, while inviting investors from the ASEAN nations to boost regional cooperation for mutual growth.
He said India is organising an ASEAN–India Connectivity Summit in New Delhi next month with ministers, officials and business representatives from all ASEAN countries. India is also organising an ASEAN–India Commemorative Summit of ASEAN leaders in January next year.
11:35 (IST)
RECAP: Narendra Modi highlights India's improvement in global economic indices
India has climbed 30 places in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index this year. It is the biggest jump by any country this year and a recognition of India's long term reform trajectory.
And, the world is taking notice:
11:32 (IST)
A look back at the diplomatic ties between India and Philippines
11:26 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets new New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
11:17 (IST)
Had productive meeting with Narendra Modi, tweets Malcolm Turnbull
11:13 (IST)
Narendra Modi's itinerary for the day
09:00: Meeting with PM of Australia; 1000 Meeting with PM of Vietnam
10:30: Meeting with PM of Japan
11:15: Meeting with Sultan of Brunei;
11:30: Meeting with PM of New Zealand;
13:30: 12th East Asia Summit;
15:45: RCEP Leader's Meetings;
17:00: 15th ASEAN India Summit;
19:10: Enplane for Delhi
(Manila Local time)
11:06 (IST)
Brunei, an important friend, says India
11:03 (IST)
Narendra Modi hails the commonalities between India and Philippines
Speaking at the ASEAN Summit on Monday, Modi said:
There is a lot that India and the Philippines share in common:
• We are both pluralistic societies and vibrant democracies.
• Our economies are among the fastest growing economies in the world.
• We have large, young and aspiring populations that are innovative and entreprsing.
• The Philippines is a services power house just as India is.
And, just as in India, here in Philippines also, the government wants to see change, bring about inclusive growth, Develop infrastructure, and fight corruption. No wonder so many of our top IT companies have invested here. They are creating thousands of jobs and promoting the Philippines services sector world-wide.
10:58 (IST)
Modi met his Vietnamese counterpart, discuss ways to strengthen 'strategic partnership'
10:56 (IST)
India and ASEAN hold regular dialogues
"India and ASEAN have 30 dialogue mechanisms which meet regularly, including a Summit and 7 Ministerial meetings in Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Tourism, Agriculture, Environment, Renewable Energy and Telecommunications," an MEA press release said.
10:47 (IST)
Narendra Modi met Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull
10:43 (IST)
Modi holds bilateral talks with Shizo Abe
10:36 (IST)
India marks 25 years of being a dialogue partner with ASEAN
"At the 15th ASEAN-India Summit, Modi and ASEAN Leaders will review the commemorative activities undertaken in 2017 to mark the 25 years of India's dialogue partnership with ASEAN as well as review the broad spectrum of ASEAN-India cooperation in all its aspects," a 9 November MEA communique said.
10:32 (IST)
ASEAN a key trade partner for India
According to the MEA, trade between India and ASEAN nations stood at $71 billion in 2016-17, and comprises 10.85 percent of India’s total trade with the world.
10:25 (IST)
Participating members of the 12th East Asia Summit
10:24 (IST)
Modi to also attend meeting on RCEP
10:24 (IST)
Security concerns to top agenda during 12th East Asia Summit
"At the 12th East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, non-proliferation, irregular migration, etc. The leaders are also expected to accept declarations on countering the spread of terrorist narratives, anti-money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, and poverty alleviation," a ministry of external affairs communique added.
10:13 (IST)
Prime Minister to also attend 15th India-ASEAN Summit today
10:12 (IST)
Modi to attend 12th edition of the East Asia Summit today
