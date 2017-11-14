Narendra Modi at East Asia Summit LIVE: PM, leaders of members countries arrive as 12th edition begins

Recap: Narendra Modi says India-US relationship goes beyond mutual interest

The relationship between India and the US goes beyond mutual interest and can be beneficial for Asia and the humanity at large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Donald Trump on Monday, who described him as a "friend" who is "doing a great job".



Modi's comments came ahead of his bilateral talks with Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit here during which the two leaders discussed a range of key issues including defence and security.

"The relations between India and the US are growing... and I also feel that the relationship between India and the US is not only for mutual interest. It goes beyond that. We are working together for the interest, for the future of Asia and for the humanity as a whole in the world," Modi said.