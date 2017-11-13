Narendra Modi addresses ASEAN Business and Investment Summit: PM wants Indians to be job creators, not seekers

Adressing ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Manila, Narendra Modi touted India's growth story and wooed investors.

Reiterating the various economic reforms undertaken by his government, Modi pointed out that his administration completed the "very complex transition" to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding much still needed to be done.

Modi said that demonetisation coupled with measures like linking of the Aadhaar number with bank accounts has led to formalisation of a big part of the Indian economy.

"We are using our unique ID system in financial transactions and taxation for this purpose and the results are already visible."

"These steps, coupled with demonetisation of high value notes, has resulted in fomalising a large part of our economy. The number of new tax payers filing income tax returns has more than doubled. Digital transactions have increased by 34 percent as we march together to a less-cash economy," he said.

The prime minister is in Manila to attend the 31st ASEAN Summit.

Modi said that foreign direct investment for up to 90 percent industries is on automatic approval route, posing a unique opportunity to global investors.

"The task of transforming India is proceeding at an unprecedented scale. We are working day and night towards easy, effective and transparent governance," Modi said.

He said that his government believed in emphasising on 'minimum government, maximum governance', adding that about 1,200 outdated laws have been repealed in the last three years in the country to boost ease of doing business.

"India has climbed 30 places in World Bank ease of doing business this year. This is the biggest jump by any country," Modi said.

He said that while on one hand his government was focusing on churning out more entrepreneurs and establishing India as a global manufacturing hub, on other hand, schemes like the Jan Dhan Yojana transformed lives of millions of common people who did not have access to banking services.

Modi also pointed out how India has used the scheme to not only bring the rural populace into the banking system but has minimised the leakages in deliverance of government subsidies.

Modi said that under 59 schemes, subsidy payments (to the tune of $10 billion) are under direct benefit transfer. The prime minister said that he wanted Indians to be job creators and not job seekers.

Claiming that South and Southeast Asia will be the growth engine of the world, Modi claimed that India attaches topmost priority to boosting economic ties with ASEAN countries.

He listed a host of infrastructural projects currently under consideration, while inviting investors from the ASEAN nations to boost regional cooperation for mutual growth.

